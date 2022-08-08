GREEN BAY, Wis (WFRV) – The debate about who will start the first preseason game for the Green and Gold against the 49ers on Friday is over. Packers head coach Matt LaFleur confirmed that third-year quarterback Jordan Love will get the start in Santa Clara.

Love has been having a great training camp so far, making great throws with pressures in his face, and says his understanding of the offense has come a long way from Year 1 in the NFL.

“I think everybody has something to prove when they get out here,” Love said to reporters on Monday. “Just to have a reason as to why you’re here and why you should stay here. I definitely have something to prove and my goal is to show that during preseason.”

The Packers’ 2020 first-round pick says he feels like he can ask better questions this time around during camp and is soaking up each and every rep he can get. Love has made some great throws to rookie receivers Romeo Doubs and Samori Toure so far and Matt LaFleur says the strides the young quarterback makes each and every week are noticeable.

Love says he’s enjoying how the flow of the offense comes to him this year and is trying to talk that calm mindset into when he preps for a game.

“I think when you get into a game, you want to be able to keep that same rhythm you have,” Love said. “It’s a little bit different in practice, it might be a little slower and it picks up a little bit in the game. I’m just trying to take what I’ve been doing at practice and take it to the game.”

Preseason is a big chance for many players to prove why they should have a roster spot with an NFL squad. It’s also a chance for the rookies to get their first taste of an NFL game. Rookie wide receiver Samori Toure says it’s all about keeping a calm mindset.

“From the moment you step on the field, you go through warmups, routes on air, individuals,” Toure said. “Working on footwork, catching the ball, just really focusing on the details of everything, it allows you to get into a kind of rhythm.”

Love said his advice to the rookies is to not focus on the enormity of the game.

“Just try and go ball out,” Love said with a laugh. “Take this opportunity and treat it how you did it college. That’s kind of how I looked at it. It’s another opportunity for them to showcase their ability. Obviously it’s their first NFL game, so the excitement will be there, the nerves will be there but I’d say go enjoy it and have fun.”

The Packers play the 49ers in Santa Clara on Friday at 7:30 CST. Matt LaFleur said he won’t make a decision on whether or not Aaron Rodgers will play this preseason until after next week’s game against the Saints.