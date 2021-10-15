Kevin King will be out for matchup with the Bears

GREEN BAY, Wis (WFRV) – The Packers will be without yet another veteran cornerback this weekend. Head coach Matt LaFleur told reporters in his Friday press conference that cornerback Kevin King will not play when the Packers travel to the Windy City to take on the Bears.

King had missed two games previously with a concussion and the game against Cincinnati was his first game back since suffering that concussion. LaFleur said he played well and was “triggering” well toward the ball. King left the game in the second half with what looked like a shoulder injury.

The Packers are now down Pro Bowl cornerback Jaire Alexander, who’s on injured reserve. No word yet on how long King will be sidelined.

As for whether or not guard/tackle Elgton Jenkins will return this week after missing three games with an ankle injury, LaFleur said the Packers would give him up until 90 minutes before game time to make a decision on if he would play against the Bears.

Wide receiver Malik Taylor was placed on the Reserve/COVID list according to the Packers. The team announced the move late Friday afternoon.

Taylor saw playing time in the 38-3 loss against the Saints for the season opener, with 2 receptions for 14 yards.