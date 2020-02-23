Kicker Mason Crosby, Packers reach a 3-year deal, per agent

Packers
Posted: / Updated:
Mason Crosby

GREEN BAY, WI – SEPTEMBER 24: Morgan Burnett #42 and Mason Crosby #2 of the Green Bay Packers celebrate after beating the Cincinnati Bengals 27-24 in overtime at Lambeau Field on September 24, 2017 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

The Packers will have some stability at the kicker position for the next few years.

Kicker Mason Crosby has agreed to a three-year contract with the Packers, per his agent Mike McCartney, who announced the deal Saturday evening on Twitter.

Per ESPN, the deal is for $12.9 million, with Crosby receiving $6 million in 2020 and $9.5 million through year 2 of his contract.

Crosby is coming off one of the most successful seasons in his 13-year career, converting on 22 of his 24 field goal tries (91.7 percent), while missing just one point-after attempt.

At 35, Crosby has been a consistent force for the Packers. He’s Green Bay’s all-time leading scorer and owns the seven-longest field goals in team history.

Per his contract, Crosby will be with the team through the 16th season in his career.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories