Kicker Mason Crosby, Packers reach a 3-year deal, per agent

GREEN BAY, WI – SEPTEMBER 24: Morgan Burnett #42 and Mason Crosby #2 of the Green Bay Packers celebrate after beating the Cincinnati Bengals 27-24 in overtime at Lambeau Field on September 24, 2017 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

The Packers will have some stability at the kicker position for the next few years.

Kicker Mason Crosby has agreed to a three-year contract with the Packers, per his agent Mike McCartney, who announced the deal Saturday evening on Twitter.

Per ESPN, the deal is for $12.9 million, with Crosby receiving $6 million in 2020 and $9.5 million through year 2 of his contract.

Crosby is coming off one of the most successful seasons in his 13-year career, converting on 22 of his 24 field goal tries (91.7 percent), while missing just one point-after attempt.

At 35, Crosby has been a consistent force for the Packers. He’s Green Bay’s all-time leading scorer and owns the seven-longest field goals in team history.

Per his contract, Crosby will be with the team through the 16th season in his career.