GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) — The NFL has announced that Green Bay Packers’ Week 10 game against the Carolina Panthers will start later than scheduled.

According to the Packers, the game will kick off at 3:25 p.m. on Nov. 10 instead of noon.

Fans planning to attend the game should adjust their plans accordingly.

Lambeau Field parking lots and Johnsonville Tailgate Village will open at 11:25 a.m., with stadium gates opening at 1:25 p.m.