King focused on helping Packers get over the hump and to Super Bowl

Green Bay, Wis. (WFRV) – It was an easy decision for Kevin King to return to Green Bay in free agency.

“I really didn’t want to be nowhere else. I feel like we’ve got allt he pieces here, you know, I feel like we have the pieces to get over the that hump. We’ve been to the NFC Championship the last two years in a row. So, our hump is the dance,” said cornerback Kevin King.

Back in January King and the Packers came up one game short of the Super Bowl with a loss to Tampa Bay in the NFC Championship Game. King gave up a pivotal touchdown late in the first half. Then he was flagged for pass interference to extend the final drive of the game, which for the most part ended the Packers hopes of a comeback in the 31-26 loss.

A defeat that now serves as fuel for the fire as King returns on a one year contract.

“Things like that , I don’t know if you ever necessarily get over.You can use thigns to get better. You lok at all these guys who have some greatest success stories. They’ve all used those quote en quote failures as thost pivotal turning points,” said King.

The key for King is staying on the field. In the last two years the former second round pick racked up five interceptions and 20 pass break-ups in 26 games.

“He’s a resilient guy, he’s a smart guy. Our value inside our building is much higher maybe than public perception is out there. When he’s healthy, he’s really tough to deal with,” said head coach Matt LaFleur.

Now one of the elder statesman of the Packers secondary, King has also become a role model and mentor for younger players. That includes first round pick Eric Stokes, who could be viewed as Kings successor after this years’ draft.

“He’s a great guy. He loves listening. He has great ability, great talent, and he’ll have a long prosperous career in this league, and I want to help with that. But I know what type of player I am, I know the type of player I can be,” said King.

Having a young guy in the room vying for playing time is nothing new. The Packers picked both Jaire Alexander and Josh Jackson, who was recently traded to the Giants, since King was drafted in 2017.

So competing for reps and playing time is nothing new. It’s just a fact of life in the NFL.

“If he can beat me out on that field they drafted the right guy, you know what I’m saying. Like I said before, a man can’t take nothing from me that God has in store,” said King.