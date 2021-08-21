Kurt Benkert shines in Packers 23-14 loss to Jets

GREEN BAY, Wis (WFRV) – This was the summer of Love. Jordan Love would take the field and the Packers would get their 2020 first round pick the NFL reps he needs.

But injury at the end of the first half of the first preseason game against the Texans had Love miss practice all this week and sit out the game against the Jets.

Kurt Benkert has now entered the chat.

LaFleur says he thought Kurt did a nice job.



"We gotta make sure he's pushing away from center because he got stepped on a couple times. I thought he hung in the pocket well and hit progressions." #Packers — MK Burgess (@MK_Burgess) August 21, 2021

The third string quarterback went 18 for 25 for 151 yards, one touchdown and one interception, giving the Packers something to think about should they need to keep three quarterbacks on the roster. Despite his impressive performance, he did struggle a little bit with a case of turf monster. Benkert got snapped the ball and ended up on his back twice in a row in a drive that resulted in a touchdown pass to Jace Sternberger.

“That was the longest drive of my life. Without a doubt. I’ve never had that happen, It was wild. I’m just proud of that drive that could have went to crap and it didn’t and we ended up just rolling with it,” Benkert said. “I think that is kind of a testament of how I like to play and just keep on going like, I threw a pick and I’m just keeping it going and I’m not going to be gun shy just because something went wrong. I just want them to know that’s how I play and I will do whatever I can to take care of the ball.”

Packers head coach Matt LaFleur was impressed with how the team played overall, especially in the running game, which the Packers couldn’t get going against the Texans.

“It was a great look at a lot of our younger players versus some of their starters, and I thought our guys went out there and competed hard,” LaFleur said.

He was also impressed with Benkert, but acknowledged there are some things that need to be cleaned up.

“I thought Kurt did a nice job, he showed good command, certainly there were a couple plays I know he’d like to have back, obviously the interception and then we gotta make sure he’s doing a good job of pushing away from center because he got stepped on a couple times, But I thought, overall, his ability to hang in the pocket, progress, make some off schedule plays on that first drive, were good,” LaFleur said.

"I'll look back on this experience in 5 or 10 years and be really thankful for it. It's awesome to see her after the game and she doesn't care if i do good or bad, she's just happy to see me."



Benkert on having his daughter here for his game today #Packers — MK Burgess (@MK_Burgess) August 21, 2021

When asked if Kurt has made any competition or case for him to be the No. 2 quarterback, LaFleur was adamant that Love is his guy.

“He’s definitely the number two,” LaFleur said. He went on to say he’s been pleased with Love’s offseason and camp.

The Packers have one more preseason game against the Bills in Buffalo on August 28 at noon.