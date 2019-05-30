Kyler Fackrell is ready to build on a breakout season

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) — 2018 was a breakout season for Kyler Fackrell.

He not only led the Packers in sacks with 10.5, but he also tallied 12 tackles for a loss which was tops on the team.

But in a pass-happy NFL, Fackrell knows where his bread is buttered.

“ I think that’s what all outside linebackers want to do, and it’s what we get paid to do, to get after the quarterback “ said Fackrell . “We drop sometimes and we are able to do that, and we do it well, but first and foremost what we want do, and what he ( OLB coach Mike Smith) wants us to do is pass rush.”

Fackrell also knows a thing or two about being on the other side of the football and getting hit as a QB. He played offense in high school and instead of taking punishment, Kyler’s now delivering it as a pro.

“ It’s no fun. I preferred to play wide receiver. I think I only ended playing quarterback junior year and senior year because of injury. ”

With Clay Matthews gone, Kyler is now the oldest linebacker on the roster at 27 years old. And after seeing how the team invested in both Za’Darious Smith and Preston Smith outside linebacker in free agency, and drafted Rashan Gary in the 1st round, Fackrell isn’t intimidated by the situation.

But as a vested player going into his contract season, instead he’s embracing it.

“ I approached it pretty much the same way, and I mean honestly coming back it’s been great. I like “ Z “ and Preston, and Rashan a lot. And they are all great players, so I think we have a really, really strong outside linebacker group and I’m looking forward to it. I’m excited with what we’re able to do, and I don’t think there will be any drop off with a second group coming in, so we will be getting after the quarterback for sure. “

Fackrell had only 5 1/2 sacks during the first two years of his career and was often criticized by fans and the media for a lack of production befitting of a 3rd round draft pick.

But Kyler also had the support of the Packers all-time sack leader (Matthews) and future Pro Football Hall of Famer Julius Peppers.

“ It’s great to kind of see how they operated and I feel like to see you and you come in, and you’re like just a little gun shy, and everything is moving fast. And to see them, and the poise and the confidence that they had for doing it for so long, and the players that they were, I feel like it’s going to bring a confidence to the whole room. “

And at this point in his career, it makes Fackrell a mentor of sorts to the rookies and free agents on Green Bay’s defensive side of the roster.