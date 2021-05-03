Kylin Hill adds more deph at running back room for Packers

BATON ROUGE, LOUISIANA – SEPTEMBER 26: Kylin Hill #8 of the Mississippi State Bulldogs leaps over Cordale Flott #25 of the LSU Tigers during a NCAA football game at Tiger Stadium on September 26, 2020 in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. (Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images)

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – When your running back room comprises of Aaron Jones and AJ Dillon, it’s hard to want for more. But depth is always appreciated, so enter Kylin Hill.

Hill ran for 1,350 yards and 10 touchdowns as a junior in 2019 and was the SEC’s leading returning rusher.

But after playing two games in 2020, he decided to opt out and declare for the NFL draft.

“I’m already excited for the situation. I’m ready to show Packers fans what I can do and produce on the field,” Hill said in a phone interview after being drafted by the Packers in the 7th round.

NEW ORLEANS, LA – AUGUST 31: Running back Kylin Hill #8 of the Mississippi State Bulldogs celebrates after scoring a touchdown during the third quarter of their game against the Louisiana-Lafayette Ragin Cajuns at Mercedes Benz Superdome on August 31, 2019 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Michael Chang/Getty Images)

STARKVILLE, MS – SEPTEMBER 21: Running back Kylin Hill #8 of the Mississippi State Bulldogs runs the ball by defensive back Brandin Echols #26 of the Kentucky Wildcats at Davis Wade Stadium on September 21, 2019 in Starkville, Mississippi. (Photo by Michael Chang/Getty Images)

STARKVILLE, MS – SEPTEMBER 21: Running back Kylin Hill #8 of the Mississippi State Bulldogs reaches in for a touchdown while being tackled by defensive end Calvin Taylor Jr. #91 of the Kentucky Wildcats during the fourth quarter at Davis Wade Stadium on September 21, 2019 in Starkville, Mississippi. (Photo by Michael Chang/Getty Images)

AUBURN, AL – SEPTEMBER 28: Running back Kylin Hill #8 of the Mississippi State Bulldogs runs the ball into the end zone for a touchdown in front of defensive end Big Kat Bryant #1 of the Auburn Tigers during the second quarter at Jordan-Hare Stadium on September 28, 2019 in Auburn, AL. (Photo by Michael Chang/Getty Images)

COLLEGE STATION, TEXAS – OCTOBER 26: Kylin Hill #8 of the Mississippi State Bulldogs runs past Demani Richardson #26 of the Texas A&M Aggies and Clifford Chattman #22 during the second half at Kyle Field on October 26, 2019 in College Station, Texas. (Photo by Bob Levey/Getty Images)

Hill will be seeing some familiar faces. He ran behind Elgton Jenkins when they were both on the Bulldogs and is reunited with his old offensive coordinator, Luke Getsky.

Still, many wonder if the decision to opt out is what hurt his draft stock.

“Probably a little bit. You know, I think each player, that opt out thing affected each one differently,” Packers GM Brian Gutekunst said. “Having Luke here on staff, being at Mississippi State for a little while was super helpful to get through some of those things. He’s a very talented individual. We were surprised to see him on the board that late, and were kind of holding our breathe there in the seventh round but we’re excited to get him.”

As for Hill? He’s just excited to get going, especially now that he’s reunited with Jenkins.

“Elgton’s my guy,” Hill said. “The bond is already there and I’m just excited for what we can do on the field.”