Kylin Hill adds more deph at running back room for Packers

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – When your running back room comprises of Aaron Jones and AJ Dillon, it’s hard to want for more. But depth is always appreciated, so enter Kylin Hill.
Hill ran for 1,350 yards and 10 touchdowns as a junior in 2019 and was the SEC’s leading returning rusher.
But after playing two games in 2020, he decided to opt out and declare for the NFL draft.
“I’m already excited for the situation. I’m ready to show Packers fans what I can do and produce on the field,” Hill said in a phone interview after being drafted by the Packers in the 7th round.
Hill will be seeing some familiar faces. He ran behind Elgton Jenkins when they were both on the Bulldogs and is reunited with his old offensive coordinator, Luke Getsky.
Still, many wonder if the decision to opt out is what hurt his draft stock.
“Probably a little bit. You know, I think each player, that opt out thing affected each one differently,” Packers GM Brian Gutekunst said. “Having Luke here on staff, being at Mississippi State for a little while was super helpful to get through some of those things. He’s a very talented individual. We were surprised to see him on the board that late, and were kind of holding our breathe there in the seventh round but we’re excited to get him.”
As for Hill? He’s just excited to get going, especially now that he’s reunited with Jenkins.
“Elgton’s my guy,” Hill said. “The bond is already there and I’m just excited for what we can do on the field.”