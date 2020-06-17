LaFleur: Packers wrapping up virtual offsason

ARLINGTON, TX – OCTOBER 6: Aaron Rodgers #12 and head coach Matt LaFleur of the Green Bay Packers talk on the sidelines during a game against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium on October 6, 2019 in Arlington, Texas. The Packers defeated the Cowboys 34-24. (Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)

(WFRV) – The Packers virtual offseason is over, for the most part. Head coach Matt LaFleur told Packers.com’s Larry McCarren they held the final virtual team meeting on Monday.

The NFL did extend the end date for the virtual offseason to June 26th, but some teams chose to end early. LaFleur told Packers.com the team had “wrapped up for the most part” as of Monday with the rest of the week being used for review.

“It’s really two things that we told our guys. Number one, take care of your body. Come back for training camp in the best possible shape. Also it really gave us a chance for these players to learn the system at their own pace. It’s a credit to our coaches. It’s a credit to our players, how attentive they were. We had great communication throughout. I really do think our guys got a lot out of it,” LaFleur told Packers.com.

#Packers Head Coach Matt LaFleur discusses wrapping up the virtual offseason program & expectations for the 2020 season. #GoPackGo https://t.co/CZ1iWYGSed — Green Bay Packers (@packers) June 17, 2020

Former Packers defensive back, Charles Woodson, spoke to the team in their final meeting on Monday. According to Lafleur, Woodson was “exceptional” in that meeting.

Following the virtual offseason the Packers will be off until the start of training camp. A start date and any schedules for this year’s training camp have not been made public.