By STEVE MEGARGEE AP Sports Writer
Green Bay Packers coach Matt LaFleur says his years working for Dan Quinn on the Atlanta Falcons’ staff helped him learn how to lead a team that could enjoy itself while contending for championships.
The two former colleagues face off Monday night with LaFleur leading the league’s highest-scoring offense while Quinn occupies one of the hottest seats in the NFL.
LaFleur was the Falcons’ quarterbacks coach in 2015-16 during the first two seasons of Quinn’s tenure in Atlanta.
The Falcons won the NFC championship in 2016 before blowing a 28-3 lead in a Super Bowl overtime loss to the New England Patriots.
- LaFleur says Quinn helped teach him how to keep teams loose
- High School Sports Xtra: Kaukauna’s Mau kicking her way through barriers
- High School Sports Xtra 10/5 – Game of the Week, Xavier interview
- Warren Gerds/Critic at Large: Review: Live ‘Cook Outs & One Acts’ short, fun in Sturgeon Bay
- QB Coan injures foot while practicing for No. 16 Wisconsin