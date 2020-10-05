LaFleur says Quinn helped teach him how to keep teams loose

Green Bay Packers head coach Matt LaFleur walks off the field after an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020, in Green Bay, Wis. The Packers won 42-21. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)

By STEVE MEGARGEE AP Sports Writer
Green Bay Packers coach Matt LaFleur says his years working for Dan Quinn on the Atlanta Falcons’ staff helped him learn how to lead a team that could enjoy itself while contending for championships.

The two former colleagues face off Monday night with LaFleur leading the league’s highest-scoring offense while Quinn occupies one of the hottest seats in the NFL.

Atlanta Falcons head coach Dan Quinn watches play against the Chicago Bears during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

LaFleur was the Falcons’ quarterbacks coach in 2015-16 during the first two seasons of Quinn’s tenure in Atlanta.

The Falcons won the NFC championship in 2016 before blowing a 28-3 lead in a Super Bowl overtime loss to the New England Patriots.

