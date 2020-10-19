LaFleur to Packers: “You can’t allow one loss to become two”

Green Bay Packers head coach Matt LaFleur looks at a list of play during the first half of an NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Sunday, Oct. 18, 2020, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Jason Behnken)

(WFRV) – Sometimes it’s how a team bounces back from a loss that defines their success during a season. The Packers are no different coming off their first defeat of 2020.

Over 23 games of the Matt LaFleur era, Green Bay has a record of 18-5. That’s pretty good by any measure. The Packers have an average margin of victory of 9.2 points per game, but a 19.2 margin of defeat.

Now the key according to head coach Matt LaFleur is simple, “You can’t allow one loss to become two.” That was the message to the team as they met today following Sunday’s 38-10 defeat.

“I think anytime you get punched in the mouth like that and really beaten handily, in all three phases, you’ve got to be critical of yourself and learn from your mistakes. The big thing that we can’t allow, this loss, to lead into a bad performance vs. a really talented Houston Texans team. You just can’t allow one loss to become two,” said LaFleur.

Defensive tackle Kenny Clark and offensive lineman Billy Turner echoed that sentiment on Monday, but in their own ways.

Green Bay Packers offensive tackle Billy Turner (77) looks to block Tampa Bay Buccaneers outside linebacker Shaquil Barrett (58) during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 18, 2020, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Jason Behnken)

“I think just going back to the drawing board. It’s good that we got our [expletive] kicked. I think just understanding and realizing everything that got us to this point. We go back to the drawing board and work on those things, practice, and working on the little things. Get back to being us,” said Kenny Clark.

“Honestly when you get your [expletive] kicked, don’t get your [expletive] kicked next week. It’s really that simple. We showed up and felt like we were ready to play. We went out there, we started fast, and made a couple mistakes and never regained the momentum. That’s completely and entirely on us,” said Billy Turner.

No update on Bakhtiari

LaFleur did not have an update on left tackle David Bakhtiari during his Zoom press conference on Sunday. A day before the Packers All-Pro left the game in the second half with a chest injury. Following the loss LaFleur said the hope was Bakhtiari’s injury was not a long term concern, and he was still be evaluated.

Looking for an explanation

Quarterback Aaron Rodgers took a big hit in the first quarter of Sunday’s game as he was diving into the endzone. It was ruled that Rodgers gave himself up short of the one yard line, and took a shot to the shoulder by Antoine Winfield Jr.

Winfield was originally flagged for unnecessary roughness, but the penalty was saved off and the touchdown overturned.

LaFleur said on Monday the Packers would be seeking clarification from the NFL about the call.

“I don’t understand that rule. I don’t understand how if you’re going into the end zone you’re giving yourself up and you get hit that it’s not a flag. But, you know, that’s something we’ll get clarification on,” said LaFleur.

A play later Aaron Jones punched in the Packers only touchdown on the day from a yard out.