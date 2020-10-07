Lambeau Field, other Packers-owned businesses no longer accepting cash

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Lambeau Field and Packers-owned Titletown businesses will no longer be accepting cash payments.

According to a Wednesday release, the Green Bay Packers and Delaware North are announcing a transition to entirely cashless payment systems.

Cashless payment systems are now in use throughout the stadium on gamedays and non-gamedays. This affects food and beverage stands, the Packers Pro Shop, the ticket office, 1919 Kitchen and Tap, the Packers Hall of Fame and Stadium Tours, and other points of sale throughout the building.

The Turn, 46 Below, and Ariens Hill are also affected. Lodge Kohler, Hinterland, and Bellin Health are not among those transitioning to the cashless payment systems.

Gameday parking will still be cash-only this season, if fans are able to attend games later in the season.

According to the Packers, this transition builds upon recent updates to Lambeau’s point-of-sale systems and renovations to the concourses and concession stands. Originally, the transition was to take place over the next few seasons, but was expedited this year in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“When fans come to Lambeau Field, we know most of them are focused on enjoying the experience and watching the game,” says Packers director of development and hospitality Charlie Millerwise. “By shifting to cashless, we can continue building on our recent renovations aimed at making transactions throughout the stadium faster and simpler to allow fans to spend their time having fun and cheering on the Packers. As we continue to face this pandemic, expediting this transition will also help our fans and employees stay safe and healthy.”

Currently, fans, guests, and visitors can use traditional credit/debit card payment methods, as well as a variety of contactless payment solutions such as Mastercard Nearby Mobile App, Apple Pay, Google Pay and tap-and-go credit cards. More mobile payment solutions will be introduced in future seasons. Checks will not be accepted.

Those who do not use credit or bank cards may use free cash-to-card conversion stations, which issue payment cards that can be used at Lambeau Field, as well as at other retailers, restaurants and businesses outside the stadium where Mastercard is accepted. Fans can load between $5 and $500 on the cards and funds will be available to users for five years from the last date money was loaded on the card. Conversion stations will be available at various locations at Lambeau Field and Titletown on gamedays and in the Atrium on non-gamedays.

“We have been working closely with the Packers to modernize the Lambeau Field hospitality experience for convenience,” says Dustin Anderson, Delaware North Sportservice’s general manager at Lambeau Field. “As we continue to navigate the pandemic, we are also adjusting operations to reduce points of contact to provide reassurance to fans – and going cashless is certainly an important step in that process.”

