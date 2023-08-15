GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Green Bay Packers showcased the new concourse renovations and videoboards at Lambeau Field on Tuesday.

The renovations include ten brand-new on-the-go concession stands located on the third level of the concourse. The stands have been in operation for two seasons now and have allowed for more efficient transactions, allowing fans to return to their seats faster.

The new concessions, along with everything else in Lambeau, are now entirely cashless, providing fans with tap-to-pay features. This helps decrease the wait times, another benefit in giving fans the ability to make it back to their seats for the game.

Also added to the concourse are 60 new LED screens so fans are able to watch the game even when they are not in their seats. Other enhancements include updated lighting systems and graphic displays.

The new video boards, video displays on the east and west sides of the bowl, and concourse LED displays were manufactured and installed by Daktronics, a South Dakota-based company and industry leader in audiovisual systems and implementation.

Aaron Popkey, Director of Public Affairs for the Packers, tells Local Five both high-resolution end zone video boards offer one of the few 4K displays in professional football. The video boards are twice as wide as the previous boards, which measure 48 feet high and nearly 220 feet wide.

“This latest round of improvements collectively was close to a $51 million dollar investment,” said Popkey. “And it’s something we feel is well worth the investment for the game experience and all the fans.”