GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Tickets for Packers Family Night are officially now on sale, and adding to the festive atmosphere, fans are encouraged to wear white attire for a Lambeau Field ‘White Out.’

Officials with the Green Bay Packers made the announcement on Thursday morning, stating that people can now buy tickets for the official introduction of the 2023 Packers, Packers Family Night presented by Bellin Health.

The full practice tradition is slated for Saturday, August 5, and is now in its 22nd year.

New to this year’s event, is the encouragement for fans to wear white attire to the practice to create a ‘white out’ atmosphere. The release notes that Packers FanCam will be used and fans can later download a photo to see themselves as part of the ‘white out.’

Tickets are mobile-only and priced at $10, available for purchase only online, with a limit of 10 tickets per purchase during the first day of ticket sales.

Doors for Packers Family Night will open at 5:30 p.m., with the Green and Gold taking the field at 7 p.m. and practice beginning at 7:30.

Practice dates for training camp can also be found here.