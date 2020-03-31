Las Vegas considered for 2022 NFL Draft, league aiming for May schedule release

1  of  70
Closings
Alleluia Lutheran Church-Greenleaf Amazing Grace Lutheran Church-GB Appleton Public Library Ascend Service Inc.-Manitowoc Bethany Lutheran Church- Manitowoc Bethel Lutheran Church-Green Valley Bridge of Green Bay Brown County Historical Society Brown County Library-Ashwaubenon Brown County Library-Bookmobile Brown County Library-Central Branch Brown County Library-Denmark Brown County Library-East Brown County Library-Kress Brown County Library-Pulaski Brown County Library-Southwest Brown County Library-Weyers-Hilliard Brown County Library-Wrightstown Christ the King Lutheran Church-Sherwood Christ The King Lutheran-Combined Locks Community Congregational Church-Kewaunee De Pere Christian Outreach-Thrift Store Divine Savior Lutheran Church-Fond du la Electronic Filing Center-Menasha Emanuel Lutheran Church - New London Emmaus Lutheran Church-Poy Sippi First Congregational UCC - Appleton First United Methodist - Appleton Fox Valley Technical College Gloria Dei Lutheran - Neenah Grace Lutheran Church - Oconto Falls Grace Lutheran Church-Winchester Green Bay Public and Private Schools Immanuel Lutheran Zittau Fremont Incarnation Lutheran Church-GB KauKauna Public Library Loaves & Fishes of the Fox Valley Manitowoc Public Library Marinette Co. Elderly Services Marinette Merryman Head Start National Railroad Museum Neenah Public Library New Hope Center - Chilton New View Industries-Gillett NPM Credit Union Oneida Head Start (All Locations) Oral Health Partnership Peace Evangelical and Reformed Church-Potter Resurrection Lutheran-GB St. Bartholomew Lutheran-Brillion St. James Lutheran Church-Marinette St. James Lutheran Church-Shawano St. John Lutheran Church-Peshtigo St. John United Church of Christ-New Holstein St. John-St. James Lutheran - Reedsville St. Luke Lutheran Church-ELCA Sheboygan Falls St. Martin Lutheran Chuch-Chilton St. Peter Lutheran Church- Freedom Teamsters Local 662 - Green Bay The Trout Museum of Art Thompson Center on Lourdes Trinity Lutheran Church-Marinette Trinity Lutheran Church-Neenah Trinity Lutheran Church-New London Unison Credit Union - All Location UW Oshkosh Village of Bellevue Waushara County Zion Lutheran Church-Wayside Zion United Methodist Church-Forest Junction

Las Vegas considered for 2022 NFL Draft, league aiming for May schedule release

Packers

by:

Posted: / Updated:

An NFL football sits on the Seattle Seahawks sideline before an NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills, Monday, Nov. 7, 2016, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)

The coronavirus pandemic is certainly having its effects on the sports world, and not just those that would be in season. NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell already indicated the draft would happen, but not at Las Vegas this year.

That decision could have a long term impact as well.

In an article posted to the Packers team site it was indicated they had placed bids to host the NFL Draft in either 2022 or 2024. The 2022 site has not been announced by the league at this time.

NFL Executive Vice President, Club Business and League Events Peter O’Reilly told reporters on Tuesday Las Vegas, Nev. was being considered to host in 2022. That’s after the league moved this year’s draft from Las Vegas due to the pandemic. Thus taking away a possible year for the Packers to host in Green Bay.

Cleveland and Kansas City have already been announced as the hosts in 2021 and 2023, respectively.

As for the upcoming season their was some news coming out on Tuesday as well.

NFL Executive Vice President and General Counsel Jeff Pash told reporters, “we’re planning on having a full season.”

Meanwhile the schedule for that full season is not out yet. Usually the NFL releases the schedule for the upcoming season in April. This year that is being pushed back to May 9th at the latest, according to multiple reports.

We already know who the Packers will face during the 2020 season. Outside of the usual division games, Green Bay will host Atlanta, Carolina, Jacksonville, Tennessee, and Philadelphia. They will travel to New Orleans, Tampa Bay, Houston, Indianapolis, and San Francisco.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Catching up with Allen Lazard

Thumbnail for the video titled "Catching up with Allen Lazard"

Green Bay Nation: assessing the offseason

Thumbnail for the video titled "Green Bay Nation: assessing the offseason"

Green Bay Nation: analyzing Kirksey and Wagner

Thumbnail for the video titled "Green Bay Nation: analyzing Kirksey and Wagner"

Green Bay Nation: Rick Wagner

Thumbnail for the video titled "Green Bay Nation: Rick Wagner"

Green Bay Nation: Christian Kirksey

Thumbnail for the video titled "Green Bay Nation: Christian Kirksey"

Olympics postponed until 2021

Thumbnail for the video titled "Olympics postponed until 2021"