Las Vegas considered for 2022 NFL Draft, league aiming for May schedule release

The coronavirus pandemic is certainly having its effects on the sports world, and not just those that would be in season. NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell already indicated the draft would happen, but not at Las Vegas this year.

That decision could have a long term impact as well.

In an article posted to the Packers team site it was indicated they had placed bids to host the NFL Draft in either 2022 or 2024. The 2022 site has not been announced by the league at this time.

NFL Executive Vice President, Club Business and League Events Peter O’Reilly told reporters on Tuesday Las Vegas, Nev. was being considered to host in 2022. That’s after the league moved this year’s draft from Las Vegas due to the pandemic. Thus taking away a possible year for the Packers to host in Green Bay.

Cleveland and Kansas City have already been announced as the hosts in 2021 and 2023, respectively.

As for the upcoming season their was some news coming out on Tuesday as well.

NFL Executive Vice President and General Counsel Jeff Pash told reporters, “we’re planning on having a full season.”

Meanwhile the schedule for that full season is not out yet. Usually the NFL releases the schedule for the upcoming season in April. This year that is being pushed back to May 9th at the latest, according to multiple reports.

We already know who the Packers will face during the 2020 season. Outside of the usual division games, Green Bay will host Atlanta, Carolina, Jacksonville, Tennessee, and Philadelphia. They will travel to New Orleans, Tampa Bay, Houston, Indianapolis, and San Francisco.