Las Vegas to host 2022 NFL Draft, Green Bay left with 2024 bid

Packers

In this still image from video provided by the NFL, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell speaks from his home in Bronxville, N.Y., during the NFL football draft Thursday, April 23, 2020. (NFL via AP)

Las Vegas was set to hold the NFL Draft this year before the coronavirus pandemic caused the league to cancel public events.

That pushed the NFL to a virtual draft for 2020. During Thursday night’s first round commissioner Roger Goodell, during the Raiders first round selection, announced Las Vegas would get to host the draft in 2022.

That spot was previously open with teams like the Packers bidding to host the annual event. Green Bay will now be left with a bid for 2024, which the team confirmed in a web article earlier this year.

