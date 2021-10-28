Last second interception seals Packers’ 24-21 win over Arizona

Green Bay Packers cornerback Rasul Douglas (29) intercepts a pass intended for Arizona Cardinals wide receiver A.J. Green (18) in the end zone during the second half of an NFL football game, Thursday, Oct. 28, 2021, in Glendale, Ariz. The Packers won 24-21. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

GLENDALE, Ariz. (WFRV) – With the deck stacked against the Pack and a ferocious opponent on the other sideline, Green Bay showed a fighter’s mentality worthy of the top team in the NFC.

The Packers controlled the clock, played stout defense and set the stage for the moment of the season as former Cardinal Rasul Douglas snagged a game-sealing interception of Kyler Murray in the end zone for a 24-21 win.

Green Bay ran for 151 yards in the game and forced three turnovers, none bigger than Douglas’ snag against AJ Green in coverage with just 12 seconds remaining on the game clock.

With the win, the Packers claimed the top spot in the NFC at 7-1, handing the Cardinals their first loss of the season.

The first two drives for the Packers did not go well. No first downs, three and outs, and the run game non existent. But the Packers got in a groove behind the running duo of Aaron Jones, AJ Dillon and the veteran experience of Randall Cobb.

On the Cardinals’ second drive of the game, the matchup between All-Pro DeAndre Hopkins and rookie Eric Stokes was apparent as Kyler Murray launched a beautiful pass and only a facemask negated a 61-yard touchdown. The Cardinals would score just a few plays later on a Chase Edmunds run from the wildcat.

But as Matt LaFleur dialed up the run game, the Packers offense got in a groove. They got a first down, and then another. On the backs of AJ Dillon and Aaron Jones, the Packers got into the red zone and Aaron Jones got into the end zone.

Later in the second quarter, Arizona’s Rondale Moore muffed a punt inside the 5-yard line. While the Packers only came away with 3 points, it felt like a momentum swing. The Packers defense got a stop and Green Bay closed out the half with a 10-7 lead.

In the second half, the defense came alive for the Green and Gold. A huge sack by Dean Lowry and an inteception by Henry Black set up a monster touchdown by Randall Cobb to make it 17-7. The receiver plucked the ball out of his defender’s hands with the cool, calm confidence that only a veteran could.

But the Cardinals answered. Back and forth these two teams went, with only 3 points between each other.

With three minutes remaining, Arizona got a big stop on fourth and goal from the one-yard line, taking over with a chance to win it in the fourth quarter.

Murray marched the Cardinals down the field inside of a minute left, but with under 15 seconds on the game clock on second and goal, a hobbled Murray threw wide of AJ Green and Rasul Douglas hauled in the one-handed pick.

The Packers have extended their win streak to seven games heading into the “mini-bye.” Following the weekend off, Green Bay will travel to Kansas City to take on the defending AFC Champion Chiefs on November 7.