GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Six-time Super Bowl champion Bill Belichick and the New England Patriots are in Green Bay ahead of Saturday’s preseason matchup between the two teams.

Belichick spoke to the media after the joint practice about the arrival of former Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott and what he brings to the table, but not before sharing a little love for the City of Green Bay and the new man under center, Jordan Love.

“We had to be ready for him last year,” explained the three-time NFL Coach of the Year. “Of course, Rodgers played the whole game, but we saw a little bit of him in the Cincinnati game last week, this guy’s a talented player.”

Love started the preseason game against the Bengals and completed seven passes for 46 yards and a touchdown to second-year receiver Romeo Doubs.

Belichick continued to praise Green Bay’s roster, giving credit to the young wide receiver core and big props to Aaron Jones and AJ Dillon.

“[Love’s] got a good group of receivers, a lot of high draft choices, and tight ends,” said Belichick. “A few new tight ends this year, obviously a great running back and running game to go with an experienced offensive line. It’s a good offense and offensive system.”

Belichick enters his 24th season as head coach for the New England Patriots. The experienced veteran will be going up against Matt LaFleur, who enters his fifth season with Green Bay. Despite the massive experience gap, Belichick gave praise to LaFleur and his coaching staff for the job they’ve done so far with the Packers.

“Matt, in his first three years [in Green Bay], had double-digit wins,” added Belichick. “They’re a solid program, well coached, and a pretty well-balanced team with Rich [Bisaccia] on special teams, Joe [Barry], and then Matt [LaFleur’s] offense, so it’s going to be a good week to look forward to.”

Additionally, the New England head coach spoke highly about Green Bay’s facilities, giving a thumbs up to Titletown.

“We did that when I was with the Colts,” said Belichick when talking about the walk across the street from Lambeau Field to Ray Nitschke Field. “We walked across the street to Eastern High School. It wasn’t quite as nice, but we walked across the street and pressed the walk button, but the facilities [in Green Bay] are great. Indoor’s great, the outdoor field, the stadium, they’re all great facilities, and I look forward to working here.”

The Packers and Patriots previously played on October 2, where Green Bay squeaked out a victory in overtime 27-24. Now, the two will face off again, only this time in the preseason at Lambeau Field. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. on Saturday, August 19.