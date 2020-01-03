LeRoy Butler a Pro Football Hall of Fame finalist for the first time

1 Oct 2000: LeRoy Butler #36 of the Green Bay Packers comes onto the field during the game against the Chicago Bears at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin. The Bears defeated the Packers 27-24.Mandatory Credit: Jonathan Daniel /Allsport

CANTON, OHIO – The 15 Modern-Era Player Finalists for the Pro Football Hall of Fame’s Class of 2020 include seven individuals who are finalists for the first time.

The list is comprised of two first-year eligible players with safety Troy Polamalu and wide receiver Reggie Wayne. Five others – safety LeRoy Butler, wide receiver Torry Holt, linebackers Sam Mills and Zach Thomas, anddefensive tackle Bryant Young – have been previously eligible for the Hall of Fame but this year marks their first time as finalists.



The 15 Modern-Era Player Finalists will be considered for election to the Hall of Fame when the Hall’s Selection Committee meets on “Selection Saturday” in Miami the day before Super Bowl LIV. The full committee will elect five Modern-Era Players who must receive a minimum positive vote of 80 percent from the committee. The players will join 15 additional enshrinees to form the Class of 2020. A special Blue-Ribbon Panel will meet in early January to elect 10 Seniors (players who last played more than 25 years ago), three Contributors (an individual other than a player or coach) and two Coaches.



The Modern-Era Player Finalists were determined by a vote of the Hall’s Selection Committee from a list of 122 nominees named in September that was reduced to 25 Semifinalists in late November.



The 2020 Modern-Era Player Finalists with their positions, years and teams:



• Steve Atwater, Safety – 1989-1998 Denver Broncos, 1999 New York Jets

• Tony Boselli, Tackle – 1995-2001 Jacksonville Jaguars

• Isaac Bruce, Wide Receiver – 1994-2007 Los Angeles/St. Louis Rams,

2008-09 San Francisco 49ers

• LeRoy Butler, Safety – 1990-2001 Green Bay Packers

• Alan Faneca, Guard – 1998-2007 Pittsburgh Steelers, 2008-09 New York Jets,

2010 Arizona Cardinals

• Torry Holt, Wide Receiver – 1999-2008 St. Louis Rams, 2009 Jacksonville Jaguars

• Steve Hutchinson, Guard – 2001-05 Seattle Seahawks, 2006-2011 Minnesota Vikings,

2012 Tennessee Titans

• Edgerrin James, Running Back – 1999-2005 Indianapolis Colts, 2006-08 Arizona Cardinals,

2009 Seattle Seahawks

• John Lynch, Free Safety – 1993-2003 Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 2004-07 Denver Broncos

• Sam Mills, Linebacker – 1986-1994 New Orleans Saints, 1995-97 Carolina Panthers

• Troy Polamalu, Safety – 2003-2014 Pittsburgh Steelers

• Richard Seymour, Defensive End/Defensive Tackle – 2001-08 New England Patriots,

2009-2012 Oakland Raiders

• Zach Thomas, Linebacker – 1996-2007 Miami Dolphins, 2008 Dallas Cowboys

• Reggie Wayne, Wide Receiver – 2001-2014 Indianapolis Colts

• Bryant Young, Defensive Tackle – 1994-2007 San Francisco 49ers

LEROY BUTLER



HOF Finalist: 1 | Year of Eligibility: 14

Position: Safety

Ht: 6-0, Wt: 197

NFL Career: 1990-2001 Green Bay Packers

Seasons: 12, Games: 181

College: Florida State

Drafted: 2nd Round (48th overall), 1990

Born: July 19, 1968 in Jacksonville, Florida



One of the most prolific defensive backs in the Packers’ storied history and among premier safeties of his era … Led the team in interceptions five times… Key member of defense that guided team’s resurgence that included seven playoff appearances in nine-season span … Helped lead Packers to

three straight division titles (1995-97) and two Super Bowl appearances … Started at strong safety in three consecutive NFC championship games and Super Bowls XXXI and XXXII … Had seven tackles and one sack in Packers’ 35-21 victory over New England Patriots in Super Bowl XXXI … Intercepted a pass in every season but last … Career stats: 38 interceptions for 533 yards … Only pick-six came on 90 yard return versus San Diego Chargers, Sept. 15, 1996 … Registered 20.5 career sacks and one fumble recovery for a TD …Selected to four Pro Bowls … All-Pro four times (1993, 1996, 1997, 1998) … Named to NFL’s All-Decade Team of the 1990s.