LOS ANGELES, Ca. (WFRV) – It’s been years in the making but LeRoy Butler is finally going to get his gold jacket. The former Packers safety announced on his Instagram that he will be a member of the Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2022.

Brett Favre announced Butler’s induction in the class at the NFL Honors.

“LeRoy was a great leader and teammate. In professional football, great players have a knack for being around the ball and producing big plays, and LeRoy was that player,” Favre said.

Butler introduced the Lambeau Leap at Lambeau Field. He played in 181 games during his career and won a Super Bowl with the Packers. He’s a 4x All-Pro and was selected to the Pro Bowl 4 times.

“It is wonderful that the premier safety of the 90’s is getting his just reward by entering pro football’s sacred chamber, THE HALL OF FAME. It is well earned due to his passion for the game and his dedication to the Green Bay Packers along with his superb play,” said former Packers EVP and GM Ron Wolf.

Packers CEO and President Mark Murphy said “On behalf of the entire Green Bay Packers organization, I want to congratulate LeRoy on his election to the Pro Football Hall of Fame. It is an honor that he earned through his hard work, leadership and outstanding play. I’m so happy for LeRoy and his family. He was a versatile player and key part of the teams that helped return the Packers to championship level football.”

Butler was drafted by the Packers in the second round of the 1990 NFL Draft. He played in more games (181) than any other defensive back in team history. He registered 38 interceptions, the fourth most in club history.

Butler is the 28th player from the Packers to be elected to the Pro Football Hall of Fame.