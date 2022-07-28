GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A new section in the Green Bay Packers Hall of Fame opened on Thursday honoring one legendary player.

Former Packers safety LeRoy Butler, who played 12 seasons with the Packers got his own temporary exhibit that will tell behind-the-scenes stories from his career in Green Bay.

The exhibit includes an in-depth look at the original Lambeau Leap, Butler’s beginnings, and how the star safety remains a fixture in the state of Wisconsin. Butler was also the first player in NFL history to record 20 interceptions and 20 sacks in a career.

“Exhibits like this don’t come together easily,” said Packers President Mark Murphy. “Everybody affiliated with our Hall of Fame did an outstanding job.”

Butler’s been a member of the Packers Hall of Fame since 2007 and will officially be enshrined in the Pro Football Hall of Fame this year. He will be the 28th member of the Green Bay Packers to be inducted.

“Every time a fan comes through here, they’re going to say ‘LeRoy Butler played with just the Packers’ and that means the world to me,” explained Butler. “The Green Bay Packers are everything. They’re the only team that you can meet your owner in a Pick n’ Save.”

Butler went on to tell Local 5 News how thankful he is to the Packers staff, stating “…they treat alumni like we’re still players. We’re all one family and I appreciate that.”

LeRoy Butler will be inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame on Saturday, August 6 at around 7:00 p.m. in Canton, Ohio.