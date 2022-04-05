(WFRV) – Packers’ legend LeRoy Butler finally got his well-deserved honor in the Pro Football Hall of Fame, but before he received his gold jacket – Butler was recognized in a big way for his legacy in Wisconsin.

Butler’s 12-year career with the Packers was nothing but spectacular. From inventing the ‘Lambeau Leap’ to winning a Super Bowl, the second-round pick in the 1990 NFL Draft was honored at the Wisconsin Athletic Hall of Fame this past weekend.

The 72nd anniversary of the Wisconsin Athletic Hall of Fame was headlined by Bob Dandridge, Dave Robinson, and Butler himself. The accolades are something that kept piling up for Butler during his playing career, but getting the honor of being enshrined in Canton is something he’s dreamt of. Hall of Famer Charles Woodson got the opportunity to share the news with Butler at his house this winter.

“I was thinking, ‘how would I find out?’. I knew when they voted and how long it would normally take. You’re either going to get a phone call or something and I looked out the peephole and had I saw Brett Favre, I would’ve knew. But it was like ‘why was Woodson at my house?’. I looked out and I was like ‘OH!'”, Butler said. “You dream about as a kid actually doing things, but when it happens you don’t know how you would react. Being there with my wife and my kids, it was 11 degrees, it was snowing outside – I came out on the porch with no shoes on. It was awesome, I was so happy for my family and the fan base.”

Butler’s mom passed away five years ago and he told Local 5 that he thought about his mom in the moment of getting the nod to the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

“She was always just telling me to be patient and that God has a plan for you. I just never understood. Every year that I didn’t make it, my wife and I would have these conversations, ‘well there’s always next year’, and then there’s next year and then you kind of forget about it”, Butler said.

Not only did Butler receive the highest honor a former player in the NFL can get, but he also received the ultimate milestone in Wisconsin sports being inducted into the Wisconsin Athletic Hall of Fame.

“It’s still hard for me to believe. I think about my childhood growing up — special needs, braces on my legs, getting bullied, poverty, proposition 48 at Florida State, and then standing in the Wisconsin Athletic Hall of Fame — this meant a lot to me because I’m the fabric of what the fans are all about because if you love Wisconsin, Wisconsin will love you back”, Butler told Local 5.

The 2022 Pro Football Hall of Fame week kicks off Thursday, August 4.