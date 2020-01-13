Lil Wayne leads Lambeau in ‘Roll Out the Barrel,’ greeted with custom jersey

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) — Rapper and Green Bay Packers fan Lil Wayne helped Lambeau Field “Roll Out the Barrel” during Sunday’s game against the Seattle Seahawks.

Lil Wayne, who posted a video to Instagram last week showing off his collection of Packers memorabilia, has been a fan of the green and gold for years.

The Packers greeted Lil Wayne with a custom jersey Sunday.

And during halftime, Lil Wayne led Lambeau in singing “Roll Out the Barrell.”

Lil Wayne wasn’t the only celebrity in attendance – Los Angeles Lakers Anthony Davis was also at Lambeau. Davis was seen sporting an Aaron Rodgers jersey, saying “Let’s get this win.”

Following their win against the Seahawks, the Packers move on to play the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Championship game Sunday at 5:40 p.m.