Limited-edition Jake Kumerow Whitewater bobblehead now available

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WFRV) — The National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum has unveiled a limited-edition Jake Kumerow Whitewater Warhawks Bobblehead.

Fans can purchase the bobblehead exclusively at the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum’s Online Store.

Only 2,019 Kumerow bobbleheads have been manufactured by FOCO.

Kumerow set numerous school records during his three years at UW-Whitewater, helping lead the Warhawks to Division III National Championships in 2013 and 2014.

He finished his career as the program’s all-time leader in receiving touchdowns at 36. He was also second in career receiving yards at 2,648 and third in receptions with 158.

In 2015, Kumerow signed with the Cincinnati Bengals as an undrafted free agent. Two years later, Kumerow signed with the Green Bay Packers.

Kumerow scored his first NFL touchdown on December 23 on a 49-yard reception.

“Having a bobblehead produced in one’s likeness is one of the greatest honors for an athlete, and we think Jake Kumerow is well-deserving of this honor. Jake has gone from a two-time National Champion at Whitewater to scoring touchdowns for the Packers, and he’s become a fan favorite throughout the state,” says Phil Sklar, Co-Founder and CEO of the Hall of Fame and Museum.

The Hall of Fame and Museum has done two other UW-Whitewater bobbleheads – one of the mascot, Willie the Warhawk, and another with Willie and the six NCAA Football National Championships Whitewater has earned.