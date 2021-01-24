LIVE BLOG: Brady vs. Rodgers, a trip to the Super Bowl on the line

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers pumps his fist after an NFL divisional playoff football game against the Los Angeles Rams Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021, in Green Bay, Wis. The Packers defeated the Rams 32-18 to advance to the NFC championship game. (AP Photo/Mike Roemer)

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – We can debate who’s the best all we want, but at the end of the game, only one of these quarterbacks will be taking their team to a Super Bowl. Tom Brady will be looking at his 7th Super Bowl ring, the first one without Bill Belichick, and in his first season with a brand new team, coaches and teammates.

For Aaron Rodgers, this would be his second Super Bowl since the Packers won it back in 2010. They’ve lost the last three NFC Championship games that they’ve played in. Stakes are high, to say the least.

PACKERS/BUCS INACTIVES:

PACKERS: QB Jordan Love CB Ka’dar Hollman S Vernon Scott CB Josh Jackson LB Jonathan Garvin TE Jace Sternberger DL Kingsley Keke

BUCS: QB Ryan Griffin RB Ke’Shawn Vaughn S Antoine Winfield Jr. WR Antonio Brown TE Antony Auclair DL Khalil Davis DL Jeremiah Ledbetter



1ST QUARTER:

Packers win the toss. They defer. Packers defense up first

On 3rd down, Tom Brady hits Mike Evans on a deep route for a 1st down in Packers territory.

Rashan Gary is having NONE of Leonard Fournette right now

Brady to Evans for a TD. Bucs strike first. They lead 7-0 with 10:59 left in the 1st quarter

After a beautiful pass to Big Dog for a first down, Rodgers is sacked and the Packers have to punt it away. Woof.

Kevin King with a big stop. Loss of 3. 3rd and 13… but then Brady converts to Chris Godwin for a gain of 14 for a first down.

Bucs are now 5 for 5 on third down

Kenny Clark gets Brady to eat turf and the Bucs punt the ball away

Annndddd Rodgers gets sacked again, and it’s now 3rd and 15

THE LIZARD KING. Lazard catches a first down pass at the 29 yard line

Davante Adams has entered the chat. Catches a pass for a first down

2ND QUARTER: