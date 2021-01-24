LIVE BLOG: Brady vs. Rodgers, a trip to the Super Bowl on the line

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – We can debate who’s the best all we want, but at the end of the game, only one of these quarterbacks will be taking their team to a Super Bowl. Tom Brady will be looking at his 7th Super Bowl ring, the first one without Bill Belichick, and in his first season with a brand new team, coaches and teammates.
For Aaron Rodgers, this would be his second Super Bowl since the Packers won it back in 2010. They’ve lost the last three NFC Championship games that they’ve played in. Stakes are high, to say the least.
PACKERS/BUCS INACTIVES:
- PACKERS:
- QB Jordan Love
- CB Ka’dar Hollman
- S Vernon Scott
- CB Josh Jackson
- LB Jonathan Garvin
- TE Jace Sternberger
- DL Kingsley Keke
- BUCS:
- QB Ryan Griffin
- RB Ke’Shawn Vaughn
- S Antoine Winfield Jr.
- WR Antonio Brown
- TE Antony Auclair
- DL Khalil Davis
- DL Jeremiah Ledbetter
1ST QUARTER:
- Packers win the toss. They defer. Packers defense up first
- On 3rd down, Tom Brady hits Mike Evans on a deep route for a 1st down in Packers territory.
- Rashan Gary is having NONE of Leonard Fournette right now
- Brady to Evans for a TD. Bucs strike first. They lead 7-0 with 10:59 left in the 1st quarter
- After a beautiful pass to Big Dog for a first down, Rodgers is sacked and the Packers have to punt it away. Woof.
- Kevin King with a big stop. Loss of 3. 3rd and 13… but then Brady converts to Chris Godwin for a gain of 14 for a first down.
- Bucs are now 5 for 5 on third down
- Kenny Clark gets Brady to eat turf and the Bucs punt the ball away
- Annndddd Rodgers gets sacked again, and it’s now 3rd and 15
- THE LIZARD KING. Lazard catches a first down pass at the 29 yard line
- Davante Adams has entered the chat. Catches a pass for a first down
2ND QUARTER:
- MVS WITH THE BOMB TOUCHDOWN CATCH AND WE ARE TIED AT 7 WITH 14:07 LEFT IN THE 1ST HALF
- Chris Godwin makes a HELL of a catch (Still confuzzled on this) and then Leonard Fournette makes everyone miss to the end zone. 14-7 Bucs
- Matt LaFleur challenges that the ball did hit the goal line. He wins. To the 25!
- MVS with 1st down catch. He has wheels.