Live Blog: General manager Brian Gutekunst wraps up Packers 2020 season, previews upcoming offseason

(WFRV) – Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst met with the media via Zoom to wrap up the 2020 offseason, and look ahead to an offseason with plenty of big decisions ahead.

Follow along for updates from the press conference on the likes of Aaron Rodgers, free agency, and the upcoming NFL Draft.

How do you plan to assure Aaron Rodgers in 2021 and beyond? I don’t think I have to assure Aaron too much with the way he’s playing. Certainly excited for him playing with the Packers going forward. He’s our quarterback and our leader.

Looking at the cap, how much room do you have to retain some of your guys heading to free agency and add new players? It’s a unique year, it’s very challenging. I’m very comfortable and we’ve been working on this all year for this next three or four months. I’m confident we’re going to be able to do what we need to do to compete next year. Because Russ Ball has done such a great job with our cap we’re going to be able to take this challenge on without really gutting our team.

What are the top two or three things that could helped get over the hump? Always disappointing when you come up short like that. Really proud of the players, thought we had a really good team that put the team in front of themselves. Didn’t play our best game in the biggest game, but hopefully our guys will draw from that experience.

To me you’re always looking at a two to three year window. This is a unique challenge, because this is the first time I can remember the cap going down. The whole focus will be how do we put the best team on the field come September.

The LA Times reported the Rams made a run at Aaron Rodgers. You won’t discuss exact conversations with teams, but how would you define “making a run” at a player? In this particular situation, there’s no truth to that.

Moves to assure Aaron Rodgers? He’s an exceptionally big part of what we’re doing forward. As we attack the salary cap there’s a lot we need to do for the whole team. He’s going to be part of our future, and we look forward to the runs we’re going to make over the next few years.

Has the league conveyed to you what the cap will be? Do you continue the tradition of hiding players in the draft board, even from your own scouts? We don’t really have an exact number for a salary cap from the league. Don’t think I’m as good of poker player as Ted was, but certainly there’s players that we think are undervalued that we keep quiet.

Given what you and Matt have said today, do you still see Jordan as the quarterback when Aaron does leave? I see Jordan as a great prospect. I look at the way we’ve developed guys to have someone ready if something were to happen. This probably isn’t the last time we draft a quarterback and try to develop them. We’re going to put a lot of stock in that. I’m really excited with the development with Jordan, and to get him into some preseason games and develop him as we’re competing for championships with Aaron.

Have you heard any talk that the cap remain the same, or are you expecting it to go down? I’m expecting it to go down.

Prospects of Aaron Jones coming back, franchise tag? Won’t get into specifics, but we want Aaron Jones back. Like the way he carries himself as a professional.There’s some challenges but as we go over the next few months believe we can work through that.

Do you see any scenario where you’d be willing to trade Aaron Rodgers? Absolutely not.

Pandemic impacts on this year’s preparation for the draft: We’ve got a bunch of contingencies to get through that. There’s a to of information that we rely on that we have to acquire different ways. It will be a different than it has in the past.

What sense did you get from guys that they can recover from NFC Championship loss? I don’t have any concerns about guys bouncing back. The sting will never leave them, but will motivate them. These guys care very much, this one hurt them, it was very disappointing for them as we walked off the field. I know we’ve got a lot of great guys in that locker room.

Do you think David Bakhtiari could be ready for next season? I have talked to David. I don’t put anything past David. I know how hard he works, he’s a unique player in that way. It’s a significant player for our franchise going forward. Not going to rush him because of that.

Do you need to get better at inside linebacker? We need to get better there. Liked how guys had step up there given the injuries, but we need to have more production there.

Navigating the whole year without having any big COVID-19 problems? Very proud of the organization. Even though every morning you were waiting for the text you never wanted to get, had a lot of confidence in the processes we had in place. Thought our guys in the building set up things that gave our players an opportunity to get not he field. Really proud of our players as well, they gave up a lot to be able to play through that.