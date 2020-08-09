LaFleur speaks at the beginning of second week

Green Bay Packers head coach Matt LaFleur walks through the stretching part of the Packers NFL football practice Friday Jan. 17, 2020, in Green Bay, Wis. The Packers will play the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Championship game on Sunday. (AP Photo/Mike Roemer)

(WFRV) – Packers head coach Matt Lafleur talks to the media as the second week of training camp gets underway at Lambeau Field.

Below are some of the highlights from Sunday’s availability:

Lafleur on wide receiver Allen Lazard: Pointed to Lazard making a lot of key plays, especially in Detroit game. “We showed a lot of clips to the team of the effort he gives not only on the offensive side of the ball but on special teams as well. I think his mindset and mentality is contagious. He brings great work ethic on a daily basis.”

Lafleur gave the players Saturday off to avoid a six-day block, something that would not have happened during the season.

LaFleur said the key for Lazard to take the next step is not to lose that edge, mentality in order to become a consistent performer.

LaFleur said by the time conditioning periods are done this week they will have completed initial installs, and will go over install again once practices start on Saturday.

LaFleur on Marquez Valdes-Scantling: He was battling through an ankle, and there was some confidence lost. We need him, and he’s shown some good progress this week. We need him to be a consistent performer for us, because he has an unmatched skill-set with good speed.

LaFleur on third downs: We really took a good hard look at the pass game this offseason to make sure there’s carry over from week to week. More that can carry over, rather than having new concepts each week, will benefit us.

LaFleur on Josiah Deguara: We’re fortunate he’s a pretty smart guy. He’s picked up a lot in the walkthrus. Been really impressed with how Josiah attack day to day. Just really excited to see when we get into practice in non-scripted situations how these guys [tight ends] respond.

Lafleur on need to using the middle of the field: I’d like him to attack wherever is available to attack. Ultimately at the end of the day you want the quarterback to be comfortable with the game plan. Can think of one play against Chicago when Aaron hit Davante on an in-breaker.