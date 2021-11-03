NEW: Packers HC Matt LaFleur reacts to Rodgers COVID-19 positive test, confident all protocols were followed

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Packers Head Coach Matt LaFleur is meeting with the media this afternoon just a few hours after it was reported by NFL Network that Green Bay’s quarterback Aaron Rodgers has tested positive for COVID-19.
It is also being reported by NFL Network that Aaron Rodgers is unvaccinated. Rodgers told the media in late August that he was “immunized”.
Matt LaFleur quotes and notes from today’s presser:
- Matt LaFleur will not go into specifics in any players vaccination status.
- Matt LaFleur confirms Jordan Love will be the starter for Sunday’s game.
- Matt LaFleur says that everyone has to make their own decisions when it comes to vaccinations.
- Matt LaFleur learned about Aaron Rodgers’ COVID-19 status at 8:30 a.m. today.
- Matt LaFleur was not aware of who was all at the Packers’ players Halloween party or where it was.
- Matt LaFleur is confident that all protocols have been followed by the Packers.
- Matt LaFleur says that he thinks Jordan Love is excited for the opportunity on Sunday.