LIVE BLOG: No Jordan Love as the Packers face off against the Jets

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers and New York Jets head coach Robert Saleh and offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur (left) share a laugh during a joint NFL football training camp practice Wednesday, Aug. 18, 2021, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Matt Ludtke)

GREEN BAY, Wis (WFRV) – There will be no Jordan Love in the game against the Jets. Matt LaFleur says he was dinged up in the game against Houston at the end of the 1st half.

The Packers are once again sitting 32 players in the second preseason game of the season.

Follow along here for updates, scoring, and reaction to the game!

1st Quarter

Eric Stokes just got cooked by Corey Davis

But then he gets a pass break up a few plays later on Davis and forces a field goal try

Jets get the field goal from 54 yards out, lead 3-0

Packers on the field, AJ Dillon gets the first pass completion, then two straight rushes to move the chains. Also, he’s a battering ram

Benkert scrambles and finds Malik Taylor but it’s ruled incomplete

WAIT LAFLEUR THREW THE CHALLENGE FLAG. IN A PRESEASON GAME

It’s ruled complete. First and ten Packers

Kylin Hill touchdown for the Packers. 7-3 Green and Gold

Packers defense forces a punt, Packers get pinned on their own 11, and go 3 and out

2nd Quarter

Zach Wilson marches the ball down the field and finds Tyler Kroft for the 18 yard touchdown. Jets lead 10-7

Turf monster gets Kurt Benkert twice but on the second fall, he scrambles and makes up yardage.

Jarrad Davis down on the field, he walks off under his own power

He’s now being carted to the locker room

Kurt Benkert puts on a show. Finds Jace Sternberger with an absolute dime, lead 14-10 with 3:27 left to go in the 1st half

On the kickoff though, the Jets return it 73 yards. Sets up Zach Wilson for a TD to Tyler Kroft which gives him back the lead, 17-14 Jets

Jets tackle Connor McDermott is carted off the field

END OF THE FIRST HALF: Jets 17 Packers 14

3rd Quarter