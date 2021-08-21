LIVE BLOG: No Jordan Love as the Packers face off against the Jets

GREEN BAY, Wis (WFRV) – There will be no Jordan Love in the game against the Jets. Matt LaFleur says he was dinged up in the game against Houston at the end of the 1st half.
The Packers are once again sitting 32 players in the second preseason game of the season.
Follow along here for updates, scoring, and reaction to the game!
1st Quarter
- Eric Stokes just got cooked by Corey Davis
- But then he gets a pass break up a few plays later on Davis and forces a field goal try
- Jets get the field goal from 54 yards out, lead 3-0
- Packers on the field, AJ Dillon gets the first pass completion, then two straight rushes to move the chains. Also, he’s a battering ram
- Benkert scrambles and finds Malik Taylor but it’s ruled incomplete
- WAIT LAFLEUR THREW THE CHALLENGE FLAG. IN A PRESEASON GAME
- It’s ruled complete. First and ten Packers
- Kylin Hill touchdown for the Packers. 7-3 Green and Gold
- Packers defense forces a punt, Packers get pinned on their own 11, and go 3 and out
2nd Quarter
- Zach Wilson marches the ball down the field and finds Tyler Kroft for the 18 yard touchdown. Jets lead 10-7
- Turf monster gets Kurt Benkert twice but on the second fall, he scrambles and makes up yardage.
- Jarrad Davis down on the field, he walks off under his own power
- He’s now being carted to the locker room
- Kurt Benkert puts on a show. Finds Jace Sternberger with an absolute dime, lead 14-10 with 3:27 left to go in the 1st half
- On the kickoff though, the Jets return it 73 yards. Sets up Zach Wilson for a TD to Tyler Kroft which gives him back the lead, 17-14 Jets
- Jets tackle Connor McDermott is carted off the field
- END OF THE FIRST HALF: Jets 17 Packers 14
3rd Quarter
- Kurt Benkert back on the field