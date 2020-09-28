LIVE BLOG: Packers at Saints for Week 3

Green Bay Packers’ helmets are seen during NFL football training camp Thursday, July 26, 2018, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WFRV) – The Packers travel to New Orleans to take on Drew Brees and the Saints. Aaron Rodgers and Drew Brees have met four times before, and the matchups are tied at two a piece.

Follow along with WFRV Sports for live scoring updates.

Packers win the toss, defer to the second half.

1st Quarter:

Packers defense forces a three-and-out on the Saints opening drive

Rodgers sacked. Loss of 12.

7:36: Mason Crosby hits a 52-yard field goal to put the Packers up 3-0

7:23: Oren Burks almost gets a fumble, Saints recover

6:47: Alvin Kamara runs for 49 yards and a first down

5:15: Alvin Kamara catches 11 yard touchdown pass from Drew Brees, Saints lead 7-3

2nd Quarter: