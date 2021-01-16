LIVE BLOG: Packers face off against the Rams

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The time has come. Time to make their mark. The Packers felt disrespected for how much they weren’t talked about at the beginning of the season, and now, it’s the divisional playoff. They’re the number one seed in the NFC. But they face a challenging road block in the Los Angeles Rams. Follow along here for live scoring updates, jaw dropping plays and injury updates.
PACKERS AND RAMS IN-ACTIVES:
- Packers:
- 10 QB Jordan Love
- 29 CB Ka’dar Hollman
- 37 CB Josh Jackson
- 53 LB Jonathan Garvin
- 87 TE Jace Sternberger
- 96 DL Kingsley Keke
- Rams:
- 5 QB Bryce Perkins
- 9 QB John Wolford
- 10 WR Cooper Kupp
- 52 OLB Terrell Lewis
- 55 OL Brian Allen
- OL 73 David Edwards
- 83 WR Trishton Jackson
1ST QUARTER: