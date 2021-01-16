LIVE BLOG: Packers face off against the Rams

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) - Fans are pumped up and excited around Titletown before Saturday's divisional playoff game at Lambeau Field.

The grills are fired up, drinks are cracked, and Packers fans are getting ready for another playoff run in 2021. One group of tailgaters that spoke to Local 5 woke up at 5:00 a.m. Saturday morning just to drive five hours to tailgate in the backdrop of Lambeau Field.