Packers GM Gutekunst talks competition, college football, and scouting during second week of camp

(WFRV) – Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst spoke to the media at the start of the second week of training camp.

Below are some of the highlights from Monday’s availability:

Gutekunst on affects on college football and scouting: Feel terrible for those kids. Looking at different contingency plans for scouts. There will be a draft, so we’re preparing in multiple ways.

Gutekunst on guys responding to virtual stuff: It’s constant but right now it’s what you have. Every opportunity these guys have to impress our coaching staff and scouting staff, their limited. Need to be on point even if it’s in meetings, walk thrus, etc. Everything is important with lack of preseason games and time to make decisions.

Gutekunst on rules bringing in free agents for workouts: Not able to bring in guys off the street to work out. They can come in to sign them, and then there’s a protocol. In the past they’d be able to bringing in street free agents, but right now they can’t.

Gutekunst on kicker and long snapper in COVID-19 reserve: We’re hoping those (Mason Crosby and Hunter Bradley) will be ready to go by Saturday. Using roster spots right now just to get through practices, but if we think it’s something needed, then we’ll do it.

Gutekunst on planning for salary cap changes: Before the draft we didn’t have any talks one way or another.. Now it is in the forefront of our minds when we make decisions. Everything is hand in hand, and it’s very much part of how we move forward with the decisions we make this year.

Gutekunst on linebackers: I think there’s going to be some pretty good competition for that spot next to Christian Kirksey. I’m excited about all of them.

Gutekunst on former top pics Jaire Alexander, Kevin King, and the cornerbacks in general: Jaire has established himself as one of the better cornerbacks in the league, has a lot ahead of him. Kevin has battled injuries but excited for his future as well. Chandon Sullivan did a great job for us last year as well. There’s competition behind those three guys, including Josh Jackson who’s battled some injuries.

Gutekunst on changes to draft process if college football is postponed/canceled: If conferences can’t play we’ll have to depend on tape from 2019. Wouldn’t be surprised if come like December you see some kinds of combines start to get looks at those guys. The work like interviews, tests, and character evaluations will still have to happen. The college players will have a lot of work to do.

Gutekunst on virtual offseason and difficulties signing extensions: Yes going virtual has made it more difficult, but hasn’t changed the priorities. It’s our job as a team to figure out how to make that happen even after going virtual.

Gutekunst on making roster decisions and cuts with limited time on the field: Another of the challenges we’re going through. Always want to keep as many players as we can. With certain guys coming off certain lists we have to be prepared to make deacons, a lot of times we’re not going to have all the information we need.

Gutekunst on pushing for the technology to protect players: It’s up to the players. Team has been pushing the mask. That’s what the medical experts have said is best. It’s really up to the players and how they want to go about it.