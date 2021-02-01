Live Blog: Packers head coach Matt LaFleur speaks with the media following 2020 season

FILE – In this Dec. 13, 2020, file photo, Green Bay Packers coach Matt LaFleur looks to the scoreboard during the first half of the team’s NFL football game against the Detroit Lions in Detroit. LaFleur was the Los Angeles Rams’ offensive coordinator in 2017 during the first year of Sean McVay’s head coaching tenure after they spent four seasons working together on Mike Shanahan’s Washington staff. The Packers and the Rams meet in in a playoff game this weekend. (AP Photo/Leon Halip, File)

(WFRV) – Head coach Matt LaFleur addressed the media for his season ending press conference on Monday.

Follow along for some of the highlights as the head coach talks about falling short in the NFC Championship Game for the second straight year, Aaron Rodgers, and replacing two coordinators.

Areas to improve on with the defense and what you’re looking for in the next defensive coordinator? A lot of areas to improve upon, and need to work on swarming to the football.

What led to the decision to move on from Mike Pettine? I don’t think that was something you ever went into the decision thinking. Really grateful for everything Mike brought to us, and was I really leaned on him. I felt like it was one of those deals, where it’s a tough decision, but needed some new leadership on that side of the ball, and that’s where we decided to go.

LaFleur confirmed that Maurice Drayton will be the next special teams coordinator. Think he can really elevate our play in that area. He’s been here for a while now, and had the opportunity to interview him back in 2019 and was very impressed. He was going to get an opportunity outside of this building, and didn’t want to lose him.

What happened on that last play of the first half against Tampa Bay? Considering giving up playcylling to focus on whole game? That play at the end of the half was a miscommunication. That falls on me as well. We’ve done a great job communicating all year, but it came at the worst time. I would have no problem handing the play calling over to Nathaniel Hackett, it’s a collaborative effort. I think our process is very efficient on offense, and Nathaniel heads that up. If it’s best served for me to give that up for the benefit of the team, that’s exactly what will happen.

Bottom line is all calls go through me. If I’m ever unhappy with a call I have the ability to do something about it.

Did you have a chance to sit down and talk with Aaron Rodgers? Did talk to Rodgers, and he’s so disappointed. To have that game, finally, at Lambeau and to fall short is disappointing. I do think there’s a lot of optimism moving forward.

What qualities are you looking for in your next defensive coordinator? Don’t want to give away the answers to the test if you will. I’ve talked a lot of guys that I have a lot of respect for, whether that be head coaches of defensive coordinators. I think that will come out in the near future when we make a decision.

How much of it is an attitude adjustment on defense? If you look at the great defenses around the league that’s a big part of it. It’s not always the play your calling, but the way you’re playing. I think there’s a lot of great things that our defense did last year, also offense and special teams, but there’s room for improvement everywhere. I think there’s a certain mentality you have to bring on a daily basis, and it starts in practice. Once you get your preparation right and your practice right, it shows up on the field.

Don’t think you need to give up play calling? I don’t think that, but that’s how much confidence I have in myself and our staff. Too many times these guys don’t get the credit that they deserve. Nathaniel is such a great offensive coordinator. Everything is on point.

Do you feel confident Aaron Rodgers is going to be your quarterback in 2021 and going beyond that? Is that a trick question. Absolutely, you’re talking about the guy who’s going to be the MVP of the league. I’m impressed with everything he does, not just on the field, but all the little things he does. Absolutely he’s our quarterback, and he’s going to be here for a long time.

What are you preparing for with the offseason program? Virtual? We’re prepared for a virtual offseason. We’d like to get the players in the building, but we’re prepared for both. Thought our staff did a great job getting the guys ready for the season. We’ll be even better next year preparing guys virtually.

Who did you consult with when making the decision about the field goal late in the Tampa Bay game? Just felt like it was the best decision to give us the best opportunity to win the game. Even if you score a touchdown and tie the game with a two point conversion, you have to come up with a stop regardless. We got them to a third dow, and unfortunately there was a tug of the jersey, and there absolutely was. I’m not sitting here making excuses, it didn’t work out. If it’s fourth and goal from the eight we’re kicking it. Fourth down from the five is a different situation. You have to play the percentages. I’d make the same decision.

Marquez Valdes-Scantling’s 2020 season: He really brings something to this team with his ability to stretch the field. Were there times of adversity, absolutely. It was awesome to see hime work through some tough moments. I have confidence in him. The key for him is to hit the reset button and come back in the best shape, mentally and physically, possible and he’s doing everything he can to be the best version of himself.

Where’s Jordan Love in his development? I think he really did a nice job. He got more and more comfortable as the year progressed. Luke Getsy does a great job with him. It was unfortunate, like a lot of positions, to not have a full offseason with the quarterbacks not being able to work on the field. Now he’s got to take what he’s learned during the season and continue to work on it during the offseason. It’s going to take a deliberate approach each and every day to pinpoint what he’s trying to improve on a daily basis.

Staff changes besides Drayton being promoted? Possible to promote defensive coordinator from within? There will be at least one person from within our staff that will interview. I think a lot is up in the air until we get a defensive coordinator in house. Want to make sure that person can be successful s they can. The guys that are here, I’ve got a lot confidence in. First things first, we’ve got to fill that defensive coordinator position.

How do you personally decompress in the coming weeks? Hopefully once we get everything set with the coaches I can get away to somewhere warm and have a family vacation. I know my family wants to have some time with me. First things first we’ve got things to take care of here.

Need to mend relationship with Aaron Rodgers after field goal call? We talked already. I understand where he on the decision. Of course he wanted another crack at it, and that’s exactly what I’d want from our quarterback. It all stems from the communication, and I’ve got to do a better job articulating what’s going on in that situation. As far as having a guy that wants to go for it there, I want that.