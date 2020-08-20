Packers’ Jordan Love talks after practice at Lambeau Field

GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN – AUGUST 20: Jordan Love #10 of the Green Bay Packers throws a pass during Green Bay Packers Training Camp at Lambeau Field on August 20, 2020 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

(WFRV) – The Packers practice for the first time inside of Lambeau Field on Thursday morning. It was also the first chance for rookies like first round pick Jordan Love to step onto the grass inside the stadium wearing the green and gold.

Below are some of the highlights of Love’s Zoom press conference from Thursday:

Jordan Love on the two minute drill: Love said he felt comfortable as team worked through two minute drill, were able to get into field goal range.

Love on acclimating to quarterback room and learning from Rodgers and Boyle: A lot for me. Getting grasp on the playbook. Great people in the quarterback room.

GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN – AUGUST 20: Jordan Love #10 of the Green Bay Packers throws a pass during Green Bay Packers Training Camp at Lambeau Field on August 20, 2020 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

Love on throwing the ball for the first time in Lambeau Field: First time was It was awesome. A lot bigger than I thought it’d be. Had a walk through a couple days ago on the field.

Love on getting to know rest of the team virtually: I knew a couple players, but virtual offseason this whole summer, nothing is like being around guys in person.

Love on working with Aaron Rodgers: Great for me being able to sit there in the same room with him and just see how he thinks about plays.

Love on the atmosphere inside Lambeau and crowd noise being pumped in: Could definitely feel that increase in tempo. Guys were flying around and getting after it. It was pretty exciting today.

Love on settling into Green Bay: Settling in pretty good. Been at the facility most of the time, so haven’t gotten out too much.

Love on routine after the draft to get ready for camp: For me it was Zoom meetings every day to learn the offense. Then take what I learn from the meeting and go out to work on little things. Obviously different not being here. A lot of adjustments but that’s what we could do at the time.

Love on slowing things down: Studying the playbook. The more you understand the playbook things will slow down. Things are still going fast. The more prepared I am the more things will slow down.

Love on learning verbage of the playbook especially during a virtual offseason: You don’t really understand how hard that is until you hear a play and have to relay it to someone else. Spent a lot of time on that during the Zoom meetings. That’s a key part of this offense, getting the plays down.

Love working with fellow rookie AJ Dillon: Worked out together during combine prep, and continued to do that after being picked by the Packers. Trying to help each other the best we can.