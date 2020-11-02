Live Blog: Packers’ LaFleur speaks to media following player’s positive COVID-19 test

Green Bay Packers head coach Matt LaFleur walks off the field after an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020, in Green Bay, Wis. The Packers won 42-21. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)

(WFRV) – Packers head coach Matt LaFleur addresses the media on Monday after a player tested positive for COVID-19. Initial reports are that it is running back AJ Dillon that tested positive for coronavirus as the Packers begin preparing for their game against San Francisco virtually.

Here’s some of the highlights from LaFleur’s Zoom press conference:

Any word from the league if the game against the 49ers will be played on Thursday night? All indications that we have are that we’re preparing to play on Thursday. If they tell us otherwise we’ll adjust.

Have some friends on other staffs that have gone through this. It’s the situation we’re presented with, and we’re going to make the best of it. We’re not going to use it as an excuse. It’s the circumstances we’re dealt with, it is what it is.

Was alerted to the positive test early this morning, and got the guys in that were contact traced in for drive through tests.

Havin a plan in place? I think you have a general idea, but until you have to implement it things change. We have a lot of people that have done their homework to make sure we’re set up to do what we can. All those guys had a good handle on it, and can advice myself and we can put a plan together.

Team fortunate to have enough space to social distance, and have had some players virtual when they need to be. For the most part we’re going business, not quite as usual, but as close as we can be.

Can you confirm you’ve had one positive case? Not going to confirm anything up here. You know what we’re going through right now.

Can you still practice with masks or the Oakley face shield under intensive protocol? That’s exactly what we’re going to do. Going to come in tomorrow to have meetings and walk throughs. Typical walk through schedule, and then come in Wednesday and have meetings, a quick practice, and then off to Santa Clara.

Concerns about the running back group? We’re working through that right now. One of the things we’ve done in the meeting rooms is making sure guys are spaced out six feet. Feel confident we’ve handled everything as well as we could have.

Talks with guys about election and voting on Tuesday? Been pretty proactive in our approach reminding guys how important it is to get out and vote. Last week talked about being in the building for game prep, but there’s time outside of prep for guys to go out and vote. I believe, and I’m hopeful, that guys got that done prior to tomorrow.

There’s not much change in terms of the schedule and plans this week with the short week. Team is sticking with what they had planned.

LaFleur on run defense against Minnesota: Defense was not gap sound, and just have to get all hats to the ball. Takes sound fundamentals and doing your job to the best of your ability. When you don’t that’s what happens. Wha you saw yesterday was a combination of that. All around we’ve got to be better, as players, and as coaches.

Getting players back from injury on the short week: We’re hopeful. Guys are doing everything they can to get back. This is an important week against a good opponent. Going up against a team that’s coming off a tough loss yesterday, and we have to put our best effort forward to get the result we want.

Has the league given you a timeline for when you’ll know if the game is going to be played? Haven’t had specific contact. Gutey and company have talked to the league. All indications are the game will be played Thursday. The league is confident in what we’ve done in the building to mitigate.