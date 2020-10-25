LIVE BLOG: Packers look to bounce back with a win against the Texans

TAMPA, FLORIDA – OCTOBER 18: Aaron Rodgers #12 of the Green Bay Packers throws against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the fourth quarter at Raymond James Stadium on October 18, 2020 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

HOUSTON, Tx. (WFRV) – It was an ugly loss last week, but under head coach Matt LaFleur’s tenure, the Packers have not lost back to back games. Last time Aaron Rodgers was in Houston, he threw for 6 touchdowns in an absolute beatdown in 2012.

Follow along with our live blog right here for injury updates and scores:

1st quarter:

  • 9:21: Aaron Rodgers finds Davante Adams for the 3-yard touchdown pass. Packers lead 7-0
  • Packers defense forces a 3 and out on Houston
  • And then the Packers offense responds with a 3 and out of its own. Less than ideal.

