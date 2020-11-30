LIVE BLOG: Packers look to cement NFC North dominance with a win over the Bears

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Packers will try to shake off the sting of the overtime loss that they suffered at the hands of the Colts last weekend as they host their longtime rival, the Chicago Bears. The Bears are on a 4 game losing streak and will try to gain some traction on the Packers in the NFC North divisional race. Follow along here for scoring updates, big plays and injury reports.
1st Quarter:
- Packers loss the toss, get the ball first
- Allen Lazard with a forward somersault to get the first down. I think that core muscle is ok. 1st down
- Rodgers with enough time to knock out his entire to do list, finds Davante Adams for the leaping touchdown. It’s Adams 500th career catch. He’s the 5th Packer to do so. Mason Crosby misses the extra point and the Packers lead 6-0 with 7:22 to go in the 1st quarter.
- The run befuddles the Packers still. David Montgomery with a 57 yard run to the Green Bay 8 yard line
- Packers defense holds, in part to Kevin King and Raven Greene for the pass breakup on Allen Robinson. Bears kick a field goal, its 6-3 Packers with 5:14 left in the 1st quarter
- Packers center Corey Linsley is down on the field after Rodgers runs for 10 yards and the first down
- Linsley walks slowly off the field, Elgton Jenkins moves to center and Jon Runyan Jr. comes in at left guard
- Linsley is carted off to the locker room
2nd Quarter:
- BIG DOG TD! Marcedes Lewis with the TD catch off the pass from Rodgers and the Packers are up 13-3 with 14:55 to go in the 1st half
- Darnell Savage picks off Mitchell Trubisky when he throws up a prayer and Savage comes down with it in the endzone. Touchback. Packers get the ball on their own 20.
- Davante Adams is just so shifty. Beautiful to watch in motion.
- Allen Lazard with the hops for the touchdown, makes it 20-3 Packers with 4:43 to go in the 1st half.
- Preston Smith with the forced fumble and touchdown. Packers lead 27-3 with 3:11 to go
- Mitch Trubisky hits Allen Robinson for the touchdown, Packers lead 27-10 with 19 seconds left in the 1st half
HALF: Packers 27 Bears 10