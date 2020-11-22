LIVE BLOG: Packers look to get resume win against stingy Colts defense and Phillip Rivers

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WFRV) – Another true test is upon Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers as they come into Indianapolis and take on the overall number one defense and Phillip Rivers and his weapons heavy offense. Follow along with the live blog for scoring updates, big plays and injury reports.
1st Quarter:
- Aaron Rodgers hits Davante Adams on the opening play from scrimmage with a 33 yard pass. 1st and 10 Packers. What ankle?
- Fumbled exchanged from Corey Linsley to Aaron Rodgers and the Colts recover.
- Rivers goes for Ty Hilton, Adrian Amos says no. In a big way. The man was trucked
- Raven Greene punches out the ball, Darnell Savage recovers the fumble. Packers get the ball back with 12:27 left in the 1st quarter just behind midfield.
- Aaron Rodgers hits a very wide open Bobby Tonyan for the TD. 7-0 Packers with 8:21 to go in the 1st quarter
- Za’Darius Smith with two big tackles, one for a one yard gain and another for a 3 yard loss.
- But then… Phillip Rivers hits Michael Pittman for the short pass, and he runs all over the defense for the 45-yard touchdown. Tie game at 7 with 5:45 left in the 1st quarter
- Packers center Corey Linsley is questionable to return with a back injury
- Rodgers sacked on third down. No answering score after the Colts even the game up
- Packers defense gets a big stop, and then Aaron Jones goes for 15 yards
- Aaron Rodgers looking for Marquez Valdes-Scantling, intercepted by Rock Ya-Sin. Colts take over at the 35
2nd Quarter:
- Colts go for a 50 yard field goal and it doinks off the lower cross bar. Stay tied at 7
- Aaron Jones runs it in for the 2 yard touchdown and the Packers take the lead 14-7 with 9:55 left in the 1st half
- Christian Kirksey with the interception. Packers ball at the Indianapolis 37
- Davante Adams and Aaron Rodgers are two peas in a pod. Touchdown to Adams from Rodgers makes this 21-7 Packers with 7:48 left in the 1st half.
- Rivers hits Trey Burton for the touchdown on an INSANE grab. 21-14 Packers with 1:52 left in the 1st half. Buckle up, folks. Lotta ballgame left.