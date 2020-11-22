LIVE BLOG: Packers look to get resume win against stingy Colts defense and Phillip Rivers

(WFRV) - Both the Green Bay Packers and Indianapolis Colts have their fair share of great quarterbacks; from the likes of Bart Starr and Johnny Unitas, or Brett Favre, Aaron Rodgers, and Peyton Manning.

Now you can add Philip Rivers to the list as the former Chargers quarterback takes on the Packers for the first time in Colts blue and gold. At the end of the day though, it's a chase of scenery, but the same old Rivers.