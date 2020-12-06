LIVE BLOG: Packers look to get to 9-3; face the Eagles

GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN – SEPTEMBER 26: Davante Adams #17 of the Green Bay Packers takes on Avonte Maddox #29 of the Philadelphia Eagles in the first quarter at Lambeau Field on September 26, 2019 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Quinn Harris/Getty Images)

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Last time Philly was in Lambeau, they shocked the Packers by stealing a 34-27 win in 2019. Carson Wentz was on fire and the Packers looked to regroup.

In 2020, totally different story. The Packers are rolling and the Eagles and Carson Wentz are in shambles. Follow along here for scoring updates, injury reports and big time plays.

1st Quarter:

Eagles get the ball first after the Packers win the toss and defer to the second half

Looks like the Packers defense was going to get a 3 and out, but a holding call on Vernon Scott gives the Eagles a fresh set of downs.

Jake Elliot hits a 52-yard field goal to give the Eagles at 3-0 lead with 7:53 left in the 1st quarter

So… the Packers fumble on the first play.. and then Rodgers gets sacked… and then they don’t convert on third and 23. So the Packers go three and out.

Packers defense gets back to back sacks, by Rashan Gary and Kingsley Keke. Eagles punt the ball, it goes out of bounds at the 12 yard line.

2nd Quarter