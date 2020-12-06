LIVE BLOG: Packers look to get to 9-3; face the Eagles

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Last time Philly was in Lambeau, they shocked the Packers by stealing a 34-27 win in 2019. Carson Wentz was on fire and the Packers looked to regroup.
In 2020, totally different story. The Packers are rolling and the Eagles and Carson Wentz are in shambles. Follow along here for scoring updates, injury reports and big time plays.
1st Quarter:
- Eagles get the ball first after the Packers win the toss and defer to the second half
- Looks like the Packers defense was going to get a 3 and out, but a holding call on Vernon Scott gives the Eagles a fresh set of downs.
- Jake Elliot hits a 52-yard field goal to give the Eagles at 3-0 lead with 7:53 left in the 1st quarter
- So… the Packers fumble on the first play.. and then Rodgers gets sacked… and then they don’t convert on third and 23. So the Packers go three and out.
- Packers defense gets back to back sacks, by Rashan Gary and Kingsley Keke. Eagles punt the ball, it goes out of bounds at the 12 yard line.
2nd Quarter
- Packers offense rolling down the field with first down throws to Allen Lazard and Davante Adams
- Jace Sternberger was slow to get up after a run block and is now in the blue medical tent getting looked at
- Packers score on a touchdown pass from Aaron Rodgers to Davante Adams. It’s his 12th of the season. Packers lead 7-3 with 8:24 left in the 1st half
- Seventh straight game with a touchdown for Davante Adams. He ties the franchise record with Don Hutson