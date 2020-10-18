LIVE BLOG: Packers look to go 5-0 on the road against Tom Brady and the Bucs

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The game that everyone has been waiting for is here. Aaron Rodgers. Tom Brady. Two future Hall of Fame quarterbacks taking their teams head to head. Packers looking to improve to 5-0 while Tom Brady and the Bucs are hoping to not drop to 3-3.
Follow along here for injury updates, scores and big plays.
1st Quarter:
- 10:31: Mason Crosby hits a 39-yard field goal. Packers lead 3-0
- Packers defense gets a 3 and out on the Bucs offense for it’s opening drive
- 6:07: Jamaal Williams 25 yard run for the 1st down
- 5:16: Aaron Rodgers pass to Marquez Valdes-Scantling for 15 yards. 1st down
- Aaron Rodgers ran the ball in for a touchdown, but it was called back
- 1:08: Aaron Jones runs the ball in for a touchdown, Packers lead 10-0. 7th touchdown of the year for Jones.
2nd Quarter:
- 12:50: Aaron Rodgers throws pick six, J. Dean takes it back. Packers lead 10-7
- 2nd interception for Aaron Rodgers. Bucs on the 2 yard line
- 11:04: Ronald Jones runs it in for the touchdown. Bucs lead 14-10
- Bucs methodically move down the field. Tampa Bay inside the 10