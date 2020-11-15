LIVE BLOG: Packers look to improve to 7-2, host the Jaguars

Green Bay Packers wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling, bottom left, and quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) celebrate after connecting on a touchdown pass during the second half of an NFL football game against the San Francisco 49ers in Santa Clara, Calif., Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020. (AP Photo/Tony Avelar)

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Packers look to improve to 7-2 as they host the Jacksonville Jaguars. The Green and Gold are down their two starting cornerbacks with Kevin King out with a quad injury and Jaire Alexander a concussion.

Follow along here for scoring updates, big plays and injury reports.

1st Quarter:

  • Packers go to a 3 and out on their first opening drive. First time all year they haven’t scored this season
  • Jacksonville gets on the board first with a 52-yard field goal. Jaguars lead 3-0 with 10:36 in the 1st quarter
  • Less than ideal start for the Packers. Penalties stall second drive, defense gets a stop and now they’re starting on their own 4-yard line
  • Another 3 and out for the Packers. Jags lead 3-0 with 3:22 left in the 1st quarter

2nd Quarter:

  • Packers take the lead off a 78-yard touchdown pass from Aaron Rodgers to Marquez Valdes-Scantling. Green and Gold lead 7-3 with 14:47 left in the 1st half. It’s the longest touchdown pass of the season for the Packers
  • Keelan Cole with a 91-yard punt return for the Jaguars. Jacksonville leads 10-7 with 10:06 left in the 1st half. Tackling is hard for the Packers today.
  • Aaron Rodgers keeps it himself, runs it in for a 5-yard touchdown. Packers lead 14-10 with 2:15 left in the 1st half
  • Packers WR//RB Tyler Ervin is questionable to return with a rib injury.
  • Adrian Amos picks off Jake Luton
  • Mason Crosby nails a 39-yard field goal and the Packers lead 17-10 at the half

3rd Quarter:

  • Packers WR/RB Tyler Ervin ruled OUT for the rest of the game
  • Za’Darius Smith sacks Jake Luton. 8th of the year for Z. Bad coordination on the celebration but it’s the though that counts.
  • Aaron Rodgers with a pass to Davante Adams. Adams fumbles the ball. Jacksonville recovers. 1st down at the Packers 16.
  • Jake Luton hits Keelan Cole Sr. for the touchdown and the Jags tie it up with the Packers at 17 all with 10:30 left in the 3rd quarter
  • Training staff looking at Davante Adams on the sidelines
  • Aaron Rodgers picked off by Sidney Jones, intended for Marquez Valdes-Scantling. Jacksonville takes over about midfield in a tie game with 1:10 left in the 3rd quarter.
  • Davante Adams questionable with an ankle injury

4th quarter:

  • Chase McLaughlin hits a 31-yard field goal. Jags lead 20-17 with 12:40 left in the game
  • What ankle injury? Davante Adams leaps into outer space to come down with a touchdown, giving the Packers the 24-20 lead with 9:04 left in the game

