LIVE BLOG: Packers look to improve to 7-2, host the Jaguars

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Packers look to improve to 7-2 as they host the Jacksonville Jaguars. The Green and Gold are down their two starting cornerbacks with Kevin King out with a quad injury and Jaire Alexander a concussion.

Follow along here for scoring updates, big plays and injury reports.

1st Quarter:

Packers go to a 3 and out on their first opening drive. First time all year they haven’t scored this season

Jacksonville gets on the board first with a 52-yard field goal. Jaguars lead 3-0 with 10:36 in the 1st quarter

Less than ideal start for the Packers. Penalties stall second drive, defense gets a stop and now they’re starting on their own 4-yard line

Another 3 and out for the Packers. Jags lead 3-0 with 3:22 left in the 1st quarter

2nd Quarter:

Packers take the lead off a 78-yard touchdown pass from Aaron Rodgers to Marquez Valdes-Scantling. Green and Gold lead 7-3 with 14:47 left in the 1st half. It’s the longest touchdown pass of the season for the Packers

Keelan Cole with a 91-yard punt return for the Jaguars. Jacksonville leads 10-7 with 10:06 left in the 1st half. Tackling is hard for the Packers today.

Aaron Rodgers keeps it himself, runs it in for a 5-yard touchdown. Packers lead 14-10 with 2:15 left in the 1st half

Packers WR//RB Tyler Ervin is questionable to return with a rib injury.

Adrian Amos picks off Jake Luton

Mason Crosby nails a 39-yard field goal and the Packers lead 17-10 at the half

3rd Quarter:

Packers WR/RB Tyler Ervin ruled OUT for the rest of the game

Za’Darius Smith sacks Jake Luton. 8th of the year for Z. Bad coordination on the celebration but it’s the though that counts.

Aaron Rodgers with a pass to Davante Adams. Adams fumbles the ball. Jacksonville recovers. 1st down at the Packers 16.

Jake Luton hits Keelan Cole Sr. for the touchdown and the Jags tie it up with the Packers at 17 all with 10:30 left in the 3rd quarter

Training staff looking at Davante Adams on the sidelines

Aaron Rodgers picked off by Sidney Jones, intended for Marquez Valdes-Scantling. Jacksonville takes over about midfield in a tie game with 1:10 left in the 3rd quarter.

Davante Adams questionable with an ankle injury

4th quarter: