LIVE BLOG: Packers look to sew up the NFC North against the Lions

Packers

by:

Posted: / Updated:

DETROIT, MI – DECEMBER 29: Aaron Rodgers #12 of the Green Bay Packers makes a short pass during the first quarter of the game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field on December 29, 2019 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Leon Halip/Getty Images)

DETROIT, Mi. (WFRV) – The Green Bay Packers can win the NFC North with a win or tie Sunday over the Detroit Lions and a loss by the Vikings to the Buccaneers. Follow here for scoring updates, injury reports and reactions to wild plays/turnovers/developments.

1st Quarter:

  • Packers win the coin toss. They defer to the second half. Lions get the ball first
  • Lions move down the field, now at the GB 37
  • Matt Stafford finds TJ Hockenson for the TD. Lions lead 7-0 with 9:24 left in the first half.
  • Aaron Rodgers to Davante Adams, who breaks a bunch of ankles on his way to the end zone. 7 all. This is Tae’s 8th consecutive game with a touchdown, breaking Don Hutson’s franchise record.
  • It should also be noted that Adams broke multiple defender’s ankles on the way to the end zone
  • END OF 1ST QUARTER, GAME IS TIED AT 7

2ND QUARTER:

  • MVS with a back shoulder grab for the score. Packers lead 14-7 with 14:11 left in the first half
  • Dean Lowry with the SACK of Matt Stafford
  • Rashan Gary with the SACK. Back to back sacks.
  • Rodgers can’t connect with Allen Lazard. JK Scott punts, and it’s a touchback.
  • Lions knocking on the door, Stafford finds Hockenson. 1st and 10 from the 11. 2 minute warning
  • D’Andre Swift with the TD. Tie game at 14 with 1:27 left in the first half.

