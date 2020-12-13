LIVE BLOG: Packers look to sew up the NFC North against the Lions

DETROIT, Mi. (WFRV) – The Green Bay Packers can win the NFC North with a win or tie Sunday over the Detroit Lions and a loss by the Vikings to the Buccaneers. Follow here for scoring updates, injury reports and reactions to wild plays/turnovers/developments.
1st Quarter:
- Packers win the coin toss. They defer to the second half. Lions get the ball first
- Lions move down the field, now at the GB 37
- Matt Stafford finds TJ Hockenson for the TD. Lions lead 7-0 with 9:24 left in the first half.
- Aaron Rodgers to Davante Adams, who breaks a bunch of ankles on his way to the end zone. 7 all. This is Tae’s 8th consecutive game with a touchdown, breaking Don Hutson’s franchise record.
- It should also be noted that Adams broke multiple defender’s ankles on the way to the end zone
- END OF 1ST QUARTER, GAME IS TIED AT 7
2ND QUARTER:
- MVS with a back shoulder grab for the score. Packers lead 14-7 with 14:11 left in the first half
- Dean Lowry with the SACK of Matt Stafford
- Rashan Gary with the SACK. Back to back sacks.
- Rodgers can’t connect with Allen Lazard. JK Scott punts, and it’s a touchback.
- Lions knocking on the door, Stafford finds Hockenson. 1st and 10 from the 11. 2 minute warning
- D’Andre Swift with the TD. Tie game at 14 with 1:27 left in the first half.