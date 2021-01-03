LIVE BLOG: Packers look to spoil Bears playoff hopes

CHICAGO, Ill. (WFRV) – We made it. Final game of the regular season and what a game with implications this one is. One one side, the Packers, trying to sew up the number one seed in the NFC and the first round playoff bye. On the other side, the Bears, needing a win at home to get into the post season.
Follow along here for scoring updates, injury reports and reactions to amazing displays of athleticism.
1ST QUARTER:
- Tim Boyle wins the toss, because he is a magician, and the Packers defer. Za’Darius Smith and company up first
- Kickoff goes out of bounds, Bears start at the 40 yard line.
- LaFleur challenges, ruling is upheld, Packers lose a timeout
- Montgomery is down on the field for the Bears
- He is slow to get up and is walked off with the training staff
- David Montgomery returns, grabs an 8 yard gain and a first and goal for Chi-town
- Bears strike first. David Montgomery into the end zone for the 2 yard touchdown. Bears lead 7-0 with 7:31 left in the 1st quarter
- Rodgers to MVS for a 15 yard gain. 1st down
- Aaron Jones just stiff armed two guys to get himself a first down
- Roquan Smith is down for the Bears. He walks off under his own power
- Rodgers looking for Adams on that throw, late flag on DPI. First down Green and Gold
END OF 1ST QUARTER: PACKERS 0 BEARS 7
2ND QUARTER:
- The refusal to cover Bobby Tonyan continues. 11th TD of the season for him. Packers tie it up 7 all with 14:55 left in the 1st half
- Roquan Smith is questionable to return for the Bears with an elbow injury