LIVE BLOG: Packers look to spoil Bears playoff hopes

CHICAGO, Ill. (WFRV) – We made it. Final game of the regular season and what a game with implications this one is. One one side, the Packers, trying to sew up the number one seed in the NFC and the first round playoff bye. On the other side, the Bears, needing a win at home to get into the post season.

Follow along here for scoring updates, injury reports and reactions to amazing displays of athleticism.

1ST QUARTER:

Tim Boyle wins the toss, because he is a magician, and the Packers defer. Za’Darius Smith and company up first

Kickoff goes out of bounds, Bears start at the 40 yard line.

LaFleur challenges, ruling is upheld, Packers lose a timeout

Montgomery is down on the field for the Bears

He is slow to get up and is walked off with the training staff

David Montgomery returns, grabs an 8 yard gain and a first and goal for Chi-town

Bears strike first. David Montgomery into the end zone for the 2 yard touchdown. Bears lead 7-0 with 7:31 left in the 1st quarter

Rodgers to MVS for a 15 yard gain. 1st down

Aaron Jones just stiff armed two guys to get himself a first down

Roquan Smith is down for the Bears. He walks off under his own power

Rodgers looking for Adams on that throw, late flag on DPI. First down Green and Gold

END OF 1ST QUARTER: PACKERS 0 BEARS 7

2ND QUARTER: