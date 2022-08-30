GREEN BAY, Wis (WFRV) – The Green Bay Packers have until 3 p.m. Tuesday to cut its roster down to 53 players as the start of the 2022 regular NFL season approaches.

Follow along here for updates on who will make the initial roster for the Green and Gold.

Cuts:

7:36 am – Safety De’Vante Cross (Ryan Wood, Green Bay Press-Gazette)

7:43 am – Tight End Alize Mack (Bill Huber, Sports Illustrated)

7:49 am – Cornerback Kabion Ento (Ryan Wood, GB Press-Gazette)

7:52 am – Defensive Lineman Akial Byers; waived with injury designation (Aaron Wilson, Pro Football Network)

7:55 am – Tight End Sal Cannella (Bill Huber, Sports Illustrated)

7:55 am – Running Back Dexter Williams (Bill Huber, Sports Illustrated)

9:07 am – Cornerback Kiondre Thomas (Matt Schneidman, The Athletic)

9:11 am – Defensive Tackle Jack Heflin (Ian Rapoport, NFL Network)

9:13 am – Quarterback Danny Etling (Adam Schefter, ESPN)

9:27 am – Defensive Lineman Chris Slayton (Ryan Wood, GB Press Gazette)

9:29 am – Wide Receiver Juwann Winfree ( Tom Pelissero, NFL Network)

This story will be updated throughout the day as cuts are announced.