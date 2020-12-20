LIVE BLOG: Packers play Saturday Night Football against the Panthers

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – It’s time for Saturday Night Football! The Packers take on the Panther at Lambeau Field as the Green and Gold look to improve to 11 and 3.
1ST QUARTER:
- Packers win the coin toss and defer to the second half
- Defense gets a 3 and out, Panthers punt it away
- WHEELS by Aaron Jones. He busts open for 46 yards and it’s 1st and 10 on the Panthers 26
- Aaron Rodgers to Bobby Tonyan for the TD. That’s Bobby’s 10th touchdown of the season. Packers lead 7-0 with 9:54 left in the 1st quarter. Rodgers now has 40 touchdowns on the season, the third time in his career. That makes him the first quarterback in NFL history to throw 40 touchdowns three different times in a career.
- Preston Smith makes an appearance, sacks Teddy Bridgewater for the 4 yard loss
- Panthers kick a field goal, Packers lead 7-3 with 5:57 left in the 1st quarter
- Jamaal Williams limps his way to the sidelines and is now getting looked at on the bench
2ND QUARTER:
- For the second game in a row, Aaron Rodgers runs it in himself. Packers lead 14-3 with 14:09 left in the 1st half.
- Panthers were threatening in the red zone, Krys Barnes punches the ball out, Kevin King recovers the fumble and returns it 48 yards.
- Aaron Jones legit strolls into the end zone. He has 12 carries for 114 yards in the first half and a touchdown. Packers lead 21-3 with 3:58 left in the first half
- Packers defense forces a three and out
- AJ DILLON IS IN THE GAME
- Dillon carries the ball 18 yards and runs over 3 people. I’m sorry, that’s like a Mack truck coming out you. No thanks.
- Jamaal Williams is headed to the locker room. The RB is questionable to return with a quad injury
- Adrian Amos with 2 pass break ups on that series and the Panthers have to punt
- HALF: Packers 21 Panthers 3
3RD QUARTER:
- Packers with a three and out… and a less than ideal punt by JK Scott puts the Panthers on their own 36 yard line
- Adrian Amos with the sack of Bridgewater
- Krys Barnes with take down for a loss of 6 on the screen pass
- Packers go another three and out. Rodgers has been sacked three times tonight
- ILB Krys Barnes is headed to the locker room. He’s questionable to return with an eye injury
- Panthers break the scoring drought. Bridgewater on the QB TD run. 21-10 Packers with 5:15 left in the 3rd quarter.
4TH QUARTER
- Five straight punts for the Packers. Woof
- Panthers threatening in the red zone
- Panthers fumble into the endzone, should be a touchdown, but holding on the offense pushes the ball back. Repeat 3rd down
- Joey Slye is good from 22. Packers 21, Panthers 13.
- Krys Barnes walks back into the bowl with his helmet in his hands
- Allen Lazard with the catch and spin move from Super Smash Bros.
- Rodgers sacked for the 4th time tonight. Happy, he is not
- Mason Crosby is good from 51 yards. Packers lead 24-13 with 3:39 left in the game
- Za’Darius Smith gets his 11.5 sack on the season when he takes down Bridgewater
- Z Smith is now down on the field
- Panthers get a 40 yard gain and then hit a 33 yard field goal. Packers lead 24-16 with 2:04 left in the game