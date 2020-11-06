LIVE BLOG: Packers take on NFC Championship rematch at 49ers

Packers

by:

Posted: / Updated:

The Packers are taking on the San Francisco 49ers looking to improve to 6-2 on the season. Aaron Rodgers and the shorthanded Green & Gold will face a depleted San Francisco team, missing several starters due to injury and COVID-19 contact tracing.

Aaron Jones is active tonight.

Follow along for live updates.

1st Quarter:

  • Green Bay starts with the ball. Aaron Jones gets the first two carries of the game and totals 16 yards.
  • Jones gets the first four touches of the game.
  • Aaron Rodgers hits Davante Adams for a 36-yard touchdown pass. Packers lead 7-0 with 11:48 left in the first quarter.

Packers 7, 49ers 0

  • Packers force a three-and-out on San Francisco’s first offensive drive.
  • Rodgers throws incomplete to Adams on 3rd and 5, 49ers force a punt and will take over on their own 20.
  • Nick Mullens hits Richie James for a 43-yard pass play into Green Bay territory.
  • Mullens hits River Cracraft for a touchdown, but it’s overturned by review. Robbie Gould knocks through a short field goal. Packers lead 7-3 with :47 left in the first quarter.

Packers 7, 49ers 3

2nd Quarter:

  • Packers go three-and-out to start the quarter. Rodgers hits Marquez Valdes-Scantling in the hands but the first down is dropped.
  • Raven Greene intercepts Mullens on 3rd and 16 with Preston Smith forcing the bad throw. Packers take over in 49ers territory.
  • Rodgers hits Tyler Ervin for eight yards on 3rd down. 49ers challenge the first down spot of the football and win, forcing a fourth down conversion from Rodgers to Adams.
  • Aaron Rodgers hits Marcedes Lewis for a 1-yard touchdown. Packers lead 14-3 with 7:01 left in the first half.

Packers 14, 49ers 3

  • Packers CB Jaire Alexander is being evaluated for a concussion.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Green Bay Nation 11/4: COVID-19 hits 49ers and Packers

Green Bay Nation 11/4: Pick Em

Green Bay Nation 11/4: Challenge or No Challenge

Green Bay Nation 11/4: Top Five Tweets

Green Bay Nation 11/4: Injured Reserve Bowl

High School Sports Xtra: Xavier girls tennis caps off unprecedented season with state title