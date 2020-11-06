LIVE BLOG: Packers take on NFC Championship rematch at 49ers

The Packers are taking on the San Francisco 49ers looking to improve to 6-2 on the season. Aaron Rodgers and the shorthanded Green & Gold will face a depleted San Francisco team, missing several starters due to injury and COVID-19 contact tracing.
Aaron Jones is active tonight.
Follow along for live updates.
1st Quarter:
- Green Bay starts with the ball. Aaron Jones gets the first two carries of the game and totals 16 yards.
- Jones gets the first four touches of the game.
- Aaron Rodgers hits Davante Adams for a 36-yard touchdown pass. Packers lead 7-0 with 11:48 left in the first quarter.
Packers 7, 49ers 0
- Packers force a three-and-out on San Francisco’s first offensive drive.
- Rodgers throws incomplete to Adams on 3rd and 5, 49ers force a punt and will take over on their own 20.
- Nick Mullens hits Richie James for a 43-yard pass play into Green Bay territory.
- Mullens hits River Cracraft for a touchdown, but it’s overturned by review. Robbie Gould knocks through a short field goal. Packers lead 7-3 with :47 left in the first quarter.
Packers 7, 49ers 3
2nd Quarter:
- Packers go three-and-out to start the quarter. Rodgers hits Marquez Valdes-Scantling in the hands but the first down is dropped.
- Raven Greene intercepts Mullens on 3rd and 16 with Preston Smith forcing the bad throw. Packers take over in 49ers territory.
- Rodgers hits Tyler Ervin for eight yards on 3rd down. 49ers challenge the first down spot of the football and win, forcing a fourth down conversion from Rodgers to Adams.
- Aaron Rodgers hits Marcedes Lewis for a 1-yard touchdown. Packers lead 14-3 with 7:01 left in the first half.
Packers 14, 49ers 3
- Packers CB Jaire Alexander is being evaluated for a concussion.