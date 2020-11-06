LIVE BLOG: Packers take on NFC Championship rematch at 49ers

(WFRV) - From the perspective of players, tonight’s rematch will have little resemblance to the 2019 NFC Championship game.

On that mid-January afternoon, San Francisco bolted out to a 27-0 halftime lead on the strength of a relentless rushing attack that overwhelmed the Green Bay defense in a 37-20 victory at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara. That final score did not do justice to the 49ers’ dominance and brilliance of head coach Kyle Shanahan’s game plan.