LIVE: Packers make cuts, trim roster to 53 players

Green Bay Packers’ helmets are seen during NFL football training camp Thursday, July 26, 2018, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – After wrapping up Training Camp earlier in the week, the Packers are closing in on final decisions for the 53-man roster to begin the 2020 season.

Cut day will look slightly different this year, with only 27 players as opposed to the usual 37 being left off the 53-man roster. However, the practice squad has been expanded to a limit of 16 players.

Green Bay is expected to have its practice squad set by 5 p.m. Sunday, before general manager Brian Gutekunst addresses the media.

Local 5 will have full coverage of cut day on air and online, and this story will be updated as new leaks on roster cuts come in.

Reported cuts:

8:15 a.m.: WR Jake Kumerow, University of Wisconsin-Whitewater (reported by Rob Demovsky, ESPN)

WR Jake Kumerow, University of Wisconsin-Whitewater (reported by Rob Demovsky, ESPN) 8:44 a.m.: WR Darrius Shepard, North Dakota State (reported by Matt Schneidman, The Athletic)

WR Darrius Shepard, North Dakota State (reported by Matt Schneidman, The Athletic) 8:46 a.m.: TE Evan Baylis, University of Oregon (reported by Matt Schneidman, The Athletic)

Official 53-man roster (3:00 p.m.):