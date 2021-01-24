Local 5 exclusive: Packers great Leroy Butler talks Packers, Bucs matchup

1 Oct 2000: LeRoy Butler #36 of the Green Bay Packers comes onto the field during the game against the Chicago Bears at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin. The Bears defeated the Packers 27-24.Mandatory Credit: Jonathan Daniel /Allsport

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Packers have had their share of former players who become broadcasters covering the team, and LeRoy Butler is one of many from the 1990’s who frequents the airwaves with his opinions on the current club.

FULL INTERVIEW BELOW:

Sports Director Burke Griffin caught up with the Packers Hall of Famer and current Pro Football Hall of Fame finalist to get his thoughts on Green Bay’s matchup with Tampa Bay in the NFC Championship, his Hall of Fame status, the passing of Ted Thompson, and his newest venture with “Leap36 vodka”.