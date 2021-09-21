Locker Room: Packers bounce back in home opener with a win versus the Lions

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – After a blow out 38-3 loss to the Saints to open up the 2021 NFL season, the Packers bounced back in a big way in their home opener versus the Saints winning 35-12.

Local 5 Sports Director Burke Griffin and former Packer Harry Sydney break it all down in this week’s Locker Room.

Burke Griffin previews week three against the San Francisco 49ers with Sports Reporter Kylen Mills, who covers the 49ers at KRON4 News out west.

Burke Griffin and Harry Sydney give their keys to the game ahead of a Sunday night matchup between the Packers and 49ers.