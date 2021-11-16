Locker Room: Previewing Packers vs Vikings, recapping the Packers shutout against Seattle

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Green Bay Packers shut out the Seattle Seahawks at Lambeau Field on Sunday, 17-0, and WFRV-TV Sports Director broke it all down with Super Bowl Champion Harry Sydney during this week’s edition of Locker Room.

The Packers improved to 8-2 on the season and will head to Minnesota this weekend to face a Vikings team trying to fight for a playoff push.

In this week’s edition of Behind Enemy Lines, Burke Griffin talked with former Green Bay Sportscaster and current voice of the Minnesota Timberwolves Dave Benz about the upcoming Packers game versus the Vikings.

Burke Griffin and Harry Sydney give their keys to the Packers game to win on the road.